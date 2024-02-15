Halushchenko discusses cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in the nuclear industry with Blinken's deputy

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko met with US Deputy Secretary of State, G7+ Coordinator for Assistance to the Energy Sector of Ukraine Jeffrey Payette. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the parties met within the framework of a high-level ministerial meeting organized to mark the 50th anniversary of the International Energy Agency in Paris.

Herman Halushchenko thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor. In particular, for the assistance provided through USAID in procurement for the energy sector at the expense of donors of the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

Cooperation with Holtec will help Ukraine export nuclear technologies - Energoatom President

He also thanked the United States for its $25 million contribution to the Fund. The Minister also emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation between the countries in the nuclear industry to strengthen Ukraine's energy security and independence.

Geoffrey Pyatt emphasized Ukraine's significant progress in the nuclear industry. It is about the production of new type of nuclear fuel for VVER 440 reactors jointly by Energoatom and Westinghouse experts, as well as the successful operation of the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility.

The Deputy Secretary of State also emphasized that the United States will continue to promote diversification of nuclear fuel supplies to Ukraine.

The United States has supported and will continue to support Ukrainian energy - emphasized Geoffrey Pyatt

Addendum

Another important topic of the meeting was reforms in the Ukrainian energy sector. The Minister emphasized that Ukraine is continuing its course of integrating its energy markets with the European ones, and that corporate reform is also underway.

The successful certification of Ukrainian gas storage facilities in accordance with European rules, the adoption of a law to prevent abuse in wholesale energy markets aimed at implementing the REMIT regulation, and the continued implementation of EU energy legislation were also highlighted.

The meeting emphasized the importance of implementing infrastructure projects in the energy sector.

Herman Halushchenko noted that one of the priorities is the development of interconnectors, in particular infrastructure projects for the development of cross-border air lines, which are critically important for Ukraine and the EU. In this context, the parties discussed the need to increase the volume of throughput capacities for the export of Ukrainian electricity to European countries - the Ministry of Energy summarized.



The future of Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine was also discussed. The head of the Energy Ministry emphasized that last year, with the support of USAID, a stress test of the Ukrainian gas transportation system was conducted, which proved that it could operate in the absence of transit.

Galushchenko discussed with the Italian Minister of Energy Security the elimination of russia from the global energy market

Recall

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that deepening cooperation with American partners in the nuclear industry could help eliminate the seeding from global nuclear markets.