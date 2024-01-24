Cooperation with Holtec will help Ukraine export nuclear technologies - Energoatom President

NNEGC Energoatom is developing plans to create a nuclear technology hub in Ukraine. This was announced by Energoatom President Petro Kotin, UNN reports.

He reminded that a plant for the production of basic equipment for small modular reactors based on Holtec SMR technology will be built in Ukraine.

Together with Holtec, we agreed to build a plant in Ukraine to manufacture equipment for small modular reactors, including the reactor vessel. The plant should not only ensure the construction of about 3000 MW of SMR capacity in Ukraine, but also become a hub for exporting this technology to other countries - Kotin said.

It is specified that this production will be of great importance for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and will significantly strengthen the competitiveness of the Ukrainian nuclear industry.

Since the start of russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has completely stopped supplying russian spare parts for nuclear reactors and is actively developing small modular reactor technology.

