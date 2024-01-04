Last night, during a special operation of the GUR, an enemy Su-34 aircraft burned down at a Russian airfield in Chelyabinsk. This was reported to a UNN correspondent by a source in the special services.

Details

On the night of January 4, a Su-34 fighter-bomber burned down at the enemy's Shagol airfield in Chelyabinsk. According to a source of UNN, the incident occurred during a special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Addendum

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 362,280 people.