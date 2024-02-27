Grain corridor for Ukrainian exports in question without US help

On Monday, February 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will not be able to protect the Black Sea shipping corridor without new US military assistance. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and CNN.

In 2023, Ukraine was able to break through the blockade of its ports and force the Russian fleet to withdraw from the Black Sea near Ukraine; Ukrainian strikes on the Russian navy allowed the reopening of the grain corridor, which ensures the export of millions of tons of grain to world markets.

In an interview with CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the shipping corridor as a "great success" but warned that if the US Congress does not approve $60 billion in new security assistance, the future of the shipping corridor will be in doubt.

I think that the route will be closed... because to defend it, it also means some ammunition, some air defense, some other systems ," Zelensky said.

