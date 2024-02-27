$41.340.03
Grain corridor for Ukrainian exports in question without US help

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29055 views

Ukraine's president warned that without new US military aid, Ukraine will not be able to protect the Black Sea shipping corridor, which provides grain exports that are crucial to world food markets.

Grain corridor for Ukrainian exports in question without US help

On Monday, February 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will not be able to protect the Black Sea shipping corridor without new US military assistance. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and CNN.

Details

In 2023, Ukraine was able to break through the blockade of its ports and force the Russian fleet to withdraw from the Black Sea near Ukraine; Ukrainian strikes on the Russian navy allowed the reopening of the grain corridor, which ensures the export of millions of tons of grain to world markets.

In an interview with CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the shipping corridor as a "great success" but warned that if the US Congress does not approve $60 billion in new security assistance, the future of the shipping corridor will be in doubt.

I think that the route will be closed... because to defend it, it also means some ammunition, some air defense, some other systems

 ," Zelensky said.

Recall

In his evening address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had taken part in a special summit in Paris to discuss the resilience and capacity of Europe and Ukraine. The president emphasized that cooperation and determination are the two answers that everyone should give to the question of ending the war and bringing peace.

According to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, Russia is a prison of nationswaiting to collapse. Ukrainian patriots do not know the word "obedience.

Ihor Telezhnikov

