Gizo Uglava dismissed from the post of First Deputy Director of NABU

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121846 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125152 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204448 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156793 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154630 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143697 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201355 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112509 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189709 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 60558 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 71983 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 44611 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 100307 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 80873 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204430 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201340 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189700 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216304 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204224 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 4741 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 29068 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151227 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150404 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154418 views
Gizo Uglava dismissed from the post of First Deputy Director of NABU

Gizo Uglava dismissed from the post of First Deputy Director of NABU

 • 16529 views

The NABU director dismissed Gizo Uglava for disciplinary offense. Uglava discredited an employee who reported a possible information leak, which violated the bureau's ethical standards.


NABU Director Yevhen Kryvonos dismissed Gizo Uglava from the post of the bureau's first deputy director for violating the oath of office and the rules of ethical behavior. This was reported on Tuesday by the NABU press service, UNN reports. 

The NABU Director decided to impose a disciplinary sanction in the form of dismissal on the First Deputy Director of the Bureau for committing a disciplinary offense - violation of the Oath of Office, violation of the rules of ethical behavior of civil servants, the Law of Ukraine "On Civil Service", the Code of Ethics of the NABU employee

- NABU said in a statement. 

The internal investigation and disciplinary commission of the NABU reportedly found that the first deputy director "committed a number of actions and statements of a negative nature aimed at personal and professional discrediting of the bureau employee who submitted a memo on possible facts of information leakage." 

In addition, these actions have made NABU employees aware of the possibility of negative consequences for whistleblowing, which is an unacceptable violation of the highest standards of ethics and integrity that should guide the work of NABU employees and senior management

- the Bureau emphasized. 

Recall

In late May, the NABU was caught up in a scandal when it became known that representatives of the bureau had allegedly disclosed data from the pre-trial investigation. As a result, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos suspended his first deputy, Gizo Uglava, from his duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

Afterwards, Uglava statedthat the bureau was in danger of losing its independence, and detectives were under political pressure, which significantly reduced the effectiveness of the fight against corruption.

At a briefing on August 9, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos saidthat the internal investigation into possible pressure on whistleblowers, in which Uglava is involved, has been completed, and violations have been recorded. Kryvonos emphasized that this internal investigation does not concern the leakage of information from the NABU, another pre-trial investigation is being conducted regarding the "leaks" and its results will be reported separately.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

