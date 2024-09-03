Gizo Uglava dismissed from the post of First Deputy Director of NABU



NABU Director Yevhen Kryvonos dismissed Gizo Uglava from the post of the bureau's first deputy director for violating the oath of office and the rules of ethical behavior. This was reported on Tuesday by the NABU press service, UNN reports.

The NABU Director decided to impose a disciplinary sanction in the form of dismissal on the First Deputy Director of the Bureau for committing a disciplinary offense - violation of the Oath of Office, violation of the rules of ethical behavior of civil servants, the Law of Ukraine "On Civil Service", the Code of Ethics of the NABU employee - NABU said in a statement.

The internal investigation and disciplinary commission of the NABU reportedly found that the first deputy director "committed a number of actions and statements of a negative nature aimed at personal and professional discrediting of the bureau employee who submitted a memo on possible facts of information leakage."

In addition, these actions have made NABU employees aware of the possibility of negative consequences for whistleblowing, which is an unacceptable violation of the highest standards of ethics and integrity that should guide the work of NABU employees and senior management - the Bureau emphasized.

Recall

In late May, the NABU was caught up in a scandal when it became known that representatives of the bureau had allegedly disclosed data from the pre-trial investigation. As a result, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos suspended his first deputy, Gizo Uglava, from his duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

Afterwards, Uglava statedthat the bureau was in danger of losing its independence, and detectives were under political pressure, which significantly reduced the effectiveness of the fight against corruption.

At a briefing on August 9, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos saidthat the internal investigation into possible pressure on whistleblowers, in which Uglava is involved, has been completed, and violations have been recorded. Kryvonos emphasized that this internal investigation does not concern the leakage of information from the NABU, another pre-trial investigation is being conducted regarding the "leaks" and its results will be reported separately.