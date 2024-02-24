Germany partially legalizes cannabis

Germany has approved the partial legalization of cannabis. This is reported by Deutsche Welle, UNN reports.

The German Parliament has decided to partially legalize cannabis.

The new law was voted in favor of by 407 deputies, while 226 representatives opposed it.

Representatives of the ruling parties are convinced that this decision will promote responsible use of cannabis, as it is accompanied by appropriate rules and restrictions.

The law provides for limited availability of the drug and establishes numerous rules governing its use.

According to the information, Germans express different opinions on this initiative. According to a survey conducted by YouGov, about 47% of respondents partially or fully support the legalization of cannabis, while 42% are against the approval of this law.