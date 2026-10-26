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Georgia's political crisis is escalating: the opposition has taken to the streets and is preparing a large-scale protest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2390 views

A new opposition protest campaign against the authorities and the ban on five parties has begun in Tbilisi. A mass rally is scheduled for November 28.

Georgia's political crisis is escalating: the opposition has taken to the streets and is preparing a large-scale protest
Photo: JAMnews

A large-scale protest against the policies of the ruling Georgian Dream party took place in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi. This was reported by UNN, citing Deutsche Welle and Georgian media.

Opposition forces announced the start of a new protest campaign, which is to culminate in a mass demonstration on November 28. The protests are taking place against the backdrop of the Constitutional Court's consideration of a lawsuit seeking to ban five opposition parties.

Details

On Sunday, October 25, thousands of people took to the streets of Tbilisi under the slogan "Georgia without Ivanishvili. Georgia deserves better." The rally was organized by representatives of opposition political forces and civil society. Protesters gathered near the first building of Tbilisi State University, from where they set off toward Rustaveli Avenue. Participants in the march carried the flags of Georgia, the European Union, and Ukraine, expressing their disagreement with the policies of the current authorities and restrictions on opposition activity.

The rally marked the beginning of a new protest campaign initiated by the "Opposition Alliance," which brings together nine Georgian political parties.

According to the Caucasian Knot, thousands of people took part in the demonstration. A significant presence of law enforcement officers was also reported.

Photo: JAMnews

Opposition announces large-scale protests on November 28

One of the leaders of the Coalition for Change, Nika Gvaramia, said before the demonstration began that the opposition was launching a new wave of protests, which was to grow into much larger-scale rallies.

"We are starting today, and we definitely need a culmination—whether it is on November 28 or in the following days. It is important that there be very many of us on the 28th, so that the wind cannot put out the fire," Gvaramia said.

Gigi Tsereteli, leader of the European Georgia party, emphasized that the current rally was not a protest by any one political force, but brought together citizens seeking democratic change. According to him, the authorities are increasingly restricting the possibilities for political competition, while the country is moving farther away from European integration.

"Today's rally is effectively the beginning of the campaign. A large and important rally is scheduled for November 28. What is happening in Georgia today in terms of the destruction of democracy is truly unimaginable against the backdrop of the fact that we were a champion country on the path to European integration, while today we are outsiders," Tsereteli said.

The date of the upcoming demonstration has symbolic significance. It was on November 28, 2024, that the Georgian authorities announced their decision not to seek the opening of negotiations on the country's accession to the EU until the end of 2028. This triggered large-scale anti-government protests that continued for the following months. The opposition expects the second anniversary of the start of these protests to provide an impetus for a new mass mobilization of citizens.

Georgia seeks to ban five opposition parties

The new wave of protests is taking place against the backdrop of legal proceedings initiated by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

A lawsuit signed by 88 members of parliament was submitted to Georgia's Constitutional Court, demanding that the activities of five political associations be declared unconstitutional.

These parties and associations are:

  • "Unity—National Movement";
    • "Coalition for Change";
      • "Strong Georgia—Lelo";
        • "Federalists";
          • "For Georgia," led by former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

            Representatives of the ruling party claim that the activities of these political forces pose a threat to the country's constitutional order. In particular, the authors of the lawsuit accuse the opposition associations of attempting to violently change the government, refusing to recognize the legitimacy of state institutions, and engaging in actions that, in the plaintiffs' view, could threaten Georgia's independence and territorial integrity.

            At the same time, opposition representatives categorically reject these accusations. They are convinced that the legal proceedings are political in nature and are aimed at removing the Georgian Dream's main competitors ahead of the 2028 parliamentary elections.

            The Constitutional Court continues to consider the case

            Consideration of the merits of the lawsuit began on October 21 at the Constitutional Court of Georgia, located in Batumi. The case is being heard by the court's plenary session, composed of seven judges. Hearings were held on October 21, 22, and 23.

            During the hearings, representatives of the opposition parties submitted a number of motions. In particular, they proposed involving experts from the Venice Commission, obtaining an advisory opinion from the European Court of Human Rights, and granting additional time to prepare their legal position. However, the court rejected the motions submitted.

            The next hearing is scheduled for October 26 at 14:00 local time. The court is to continue considering the case and decide on matters concerning the further examination of the parties' arguments.

            A final decision is expected no later than June 2027, although the court may issue it earlier. It will be final and not subject to appeal within the national judicial system.

            European Parliament condemns attempts to ban the opposition

            The actions of the Georgian authorities have already drawn criticism from European institutions. On October 8, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning attempts by Georgian Dream to have opposition parties banned. The document was supported by 445 MEPs, while 37 voted against and 97 abstained.

            MEPs called on the Georgian authorities to withdraw the relevant lawsuit, emphasizing the threats to political pluralism and the country's democratic institutions. In addition, the European Parliament once again called for targeted sanctions against representatives of Georgia's leadership whom it considers responsible for the rollback of democratic processes.

            Context

            The political crisis in Georgia has continued since 2024. In the spring of that year, the country was gripped by large-scale protests against the law on foreign influence, which critics compared to Russia's legislation on "foreign agents." The situation escalated after the parliamentary elections in October 2024, the results of which the opposition refused to recognize.

            At the end of November of the same year, the government announced its decision to postpone moving toward negotiations on Georgia's membership in the European Union until 2028. This triggered new mass demonstrations. The protests were repeatedly accompanied by clashes with police, the detention of participants, and the use of special means to disperse the crowds.

            The opposition forces accuse Georgian Dream of gradually moving away from democratic principles and drawing closer to Russia. Representatives of the ruling party reject these accusations and claim that their policy is aimed at preserving the stability and sovereignty of the state. Against this backdrop, the further consideration of the case concerning a possible ban on opposition parties and the mass demonstration scheduled for November 28 could become decisive events in a new stage of the political confrontation in Georgia.

            Oleksandra Vasylenko

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