General Staff: enemy storms near Vovchansk, increases intensity in the Siverskyi sector, tries to break through from Ocheretyne area
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops continue to assault in the area of Vovchansk, intensified their offensive in the Siverskyi sector, and are trying to break through from the Ocheretyne area in the Pokrovske sector.
Russian troops continue to storm the area of Vovchansk, have increased the intensity of offensive actions in the Siverskyi direction, in the Pokrovskyi direction the enemy is trying to break through from the area of Ocheretyne, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 10 a.m. on June 28, UNN reports.
Details
"Since the beginning of this day, 59 combat engagements have already taken place. The invaders carried out 16 air strikes using 33 combat aircraft, fired more than 565 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas," the General Staff said.
According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas as of 10 o'clock is as follows
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continues to attack near Vovchansk. Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks, and one more is ongoing. No positions were lost. According to the updated information, the losses of Russian troops in this area over the past day amounted to: 119 people killed and wounded.
In the Kupyansk sector, two firefights have taken place near Stepova Novoselivka and Stelmakhivka since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control.
In the Lyman sector, Russian occupants are conducting assault operations in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Serebryansky forest. Four attacks ended without success for the aggressor. The same number of attacks are ongoing.
In the Siverskiy sector, the enemy slightly increased the intensity of offensive actions. There have been 12 attacks in the sector so far, 10 of them were repelled near Spirne, Rozdolivka and Vyymka, and two more engagements are ongoing in the vicinity of Spirne. Defense forces are in control of the situation.
At the Kramatorsk direction, the invading forces are attacking the positions of our defenders near Ivanivske and Chasovyi Yar, where three enemy attacks are currently underway. Ukrainian units are steadfastly holding the line and giving the enemy a worthy rebuff.
In the Toretsk sector, the Russian aggressor twice made unsuccessful assault attempts from Horlivka. Ukrainian positions were not lost.
In the Pokrovske sector, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of enemy troops deep into our territory. As of today, 19 combat engagements have already taken place. The enemy is trying to break through from the area of Ocheretyne in the directions of Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka and Progress. Our defenders successfully repelled five of the occupants' attacks, and seven more are ongoing. At the same time, the invaders made seven attempts to break into our combat formations near Novoselivka Persha. Three attacks were unsuccessful, four more are ongoing.
In the Kurakhove sector, four assault actions of the occupation army near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka ended without success, and one firefight is still ongoing. No positions were lost.
In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vodiane. The situation is tense. Defense forces are taking measures to prevent the occupiers from advancing deep into our territory.
On the Orikhivskyi direction, Russian invaders do not abandon their intentions to push our defenders out near Mala Tokmachka. One enemy assault operation was unsuccessful, and another firefight is ongoing.
In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.
"Ukraine's defense forces are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, deplete its combat potential and stabilize the situation," the General Staff said.
Summary of the previous day
Over the past day, 140 combat engagements took place.
According to the updated information, over the past day, the enemy launched a total of seven missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using nine missiles, 48 air strikes (including 77 combat aircraft), carried out about 4,300 attacks, including 109 using multiple launch rocket systems, and more than 1,300 attacks by various types of kamikaze drones.
Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel and weapons, one air defense facility, a radar station, and three ammunition depots.