General Staff: enemy storms near Vovchansk, increases intensity in the Siverskyi sector, tries to break through from Ocheretyne area

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 32691 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 38212 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 63875 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 156862 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 204336 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 126934 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 358292 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179321 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148334 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197286 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.1m/s
46%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 20652 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 32632 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 39215 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 43409 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 26667 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 32691 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 27814 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 38212 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 44455 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 63875 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 7668 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 30590 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 32698 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 45993 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 53900 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff: enemy storms near Vovchansk, increases intensity in the Siverskyi sector, tries to break through from Ocheretyne area

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29127 views

Russian troops continue to assault in the area of Vovchansk, intensified their offensive in the Siverskyi sector, and are trying to break through from the Ocheretyne area in the Pokrovske sector.

General Staff: enemy storms near Vovchansk, increases intensity in the Siverskyi sector, tries to break through from Ocheretyne area

Russian troops continue to storm the area of Vovchansk, have increased the intensity of offensive actions in the Siverskyi direction, in the Pokrovskyi direction the enemy is trying to break through from the area of Ocheretyne, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 10 a.m. on June 28, UNN reports.

Details

"Since the beginning of this day, 59 combat engagements have already taken place. The invaders carried out 16 air strikes using 33 combat aircraft, fired more than 565 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas as of 10 o'clock is as follows

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continues to attack near Vovchansk. Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks, and one more is ongoing. No positions were lost. According to the updated information, the losses of Russian troops in this area over the past day amounted to: 119 people killed and wounded.

In the Kupyansk sector, two firefights have taken place near Stepova Novoselivka and Stelmakhivka since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control.

In the Lyman sector, Russian occupants are conducting assault operations in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Serebryansky forest. Four attacks ended without success for the aggressor. The same number of attacks are ongoing.

In the Siverskiy sector, the enemy slightly increased the intensity of offensive actions. There have been 12 attacks in the sector so far, 10 of them were repelled near Spirne, Rozdolivka and Vyymka, and two more engagements are ongoing in the vicinity of Spirne. Defense forces are in control of the situation.

At the Kramatorsk direction, the invading forces are attacking the positions of our defenders near Ivanivske and Chasovyi Yar, where three enemy attacks are currently underway. Ukrainian units are steadfastly holding the line and giving the enemy a worthy rebuff.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian aggressor twice made unsuccessful assault attempts from Horlivka. Ukrainian positions were not lost.

In the Pokrovske sector, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of enemy troops deep into our territory. As of today, 19 combat engagements have already taken place. The enemy is trying to break through from the area of Ocheretyne in the directions of Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka and Progress. Our defenders successfully repelled five of the occupants' attacks, and seven more are ongoing. At the same time, the invaders made seven attempts to break into our combat formations near Novoselivka Persha. Three attacks were unsuccessful, four more are ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, four assault actions of the occupation army near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka ended without success, and one firefight is still ongoing. No positions were lost.

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vodiane. The situation is tense. Defense forces are taking measures to prevent the occupiers from advancing deep into our territory.

On the Orikhivskyi direction, Russian invaders do not abandon their intentions to push our defenders out near Mala Tokmachka. One enemy assault operation was unsuccessful, and another firefight is ongoing.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

"Ukraine's defense forces are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, deplete its combat potential and stabilize the situation," the General Staff said.

Summary of the previous day

Over the past day, 140 combat engagements took place.

According to the updated information, over the past day, the enemy launched a total of seven missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using nine missiles, 48 air strikes (including 77 combat aircraft), carried out about 4,300 attacks, including 109 using multiple launch rocket systems, and more than 1,300 attacks by various types of kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel and weapons, one air defense facility, a radar station, and three ammunition depots.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99