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S-400 missile system

General Staff confirms damage to Alchevsk Metallurgical Combine and Russian S-400 launcher in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2606 views

Defense Forces hit a metallurgical plant, a military echelon, and an S-400 system. Strikes were also carried out on command posts and concentrations of personnel.

General Staff confirms damage to Alchevsk Metallurgical Combine and Russian S-400 launcher in Crimea
illustrative photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Alchevsk Metallurgical Combine, a military echelon, and an S-400 air defense system launcher of the enemy, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of systemic measures to reduce the offensive and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike critical enemy targets," the report says.

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the Alchevsk Metallurgical Combine, which is involved in the production of large-caliber ammunition, was hit. A large-scale fire was recorded on the territory of the enterprise

- reported the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, "among other things, yesterday, in the area of the village of Novosvitlivka (TOT Luhansk region), hits on a military echelon of the occupiers were recorded."

In the area of the village of Hvardiiske (TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea), the destruction of an expensive launcher from the S-400 "Triumf" anti-aircraft missile system was confirmed

- stated the General Staff.

In addition, as noted by the General Staff, over the past day, "a series of strikes were carried out on command posts and areas of concentration of the aggressor's manpower."

"Thus, in the area of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, a UAV command post was hit; in the area of the village of Nova Tavolzhanka (Belgorod region, Russia), damage to an area of concentration of enemy manpower was recorded. Several clusters of enemy personnel were hit in the areas of the settlements of Berezove, Dnipropetrovsk region, Basivka, Sumy region, and Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region," the General Staff reported.

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified. Available photo and video materials of objective control confirm the accuracy of the measures taken, the General Staff noted.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to methodically deplete the aggressor's combat capabilities and destroy its military infrastructure.  To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

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Julia Shramko

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