Russia reports drone attack on KuibyshevAzot chemical plant in Tolyatti

Russia reports a drone attack on the KuibyshevAzot chemical plant in Tolyatti, Samara Oblast, Russia, according to OSINT Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

According to OSINT analysts, local residents in Tolyatti are reporting that the KuibyshevAzot chemical plant is under attack. It is also noted that smoke is visible at the KuibyshevAzot enterprise after the UAV attack.

According to reports, this is the second attack on this chemical plant this month.

"KuibyshevAzot" is a chemical enterprise that produces nitrogen fertilizers and chemical raw materials (caprolactam, polyamides).

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