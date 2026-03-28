General Staff confirms damage to "Flamingo" plant of "Promsintez" in Russia's Samara region
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff confirmed the damage to the strategic explosives plant in Chapaevsk. An explosion occurred at the facility, and the extent of the damage is currently being assessed.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Promsintez plant in Chapaevsk, Samara Oblast, Russia, using FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles, writes UNN.
Soldiers of the missile forces and artillery of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles, struck the Promsintez plant in Chapaevsk, Samara Oblast, Russia. The hit on the facility with a subsequent explosion in the production area has been confirmed.
This enterprise, as stated, specializes in the production of explosive components used for equipping ammunition, bombs, missiles, etc.
It produces over 30,000 tons of military-grade explosives per year.
"The extent of damage to the important strategic object of the military-industrial complex of the Russian aggressor is being clarified," the General Staff stated.
"To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.
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