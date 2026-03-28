General Staff confirms damage to "Flamingo" plant of "Promsintez" in Russia's Samara region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Promsintez plant in Chapaevsk, Samara Oblast, Russia, using FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles, writes UNN.

Soldiers of the missile forces and artillery of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles, struck the Promsintez plant in Chapaevsk, Samara Oblast, Russia. The hit on the facility with a subsequent explosion in the production area has been confirmed. - reported the General Staff.

This enterprise, as stated, specializes in the production of explosive components used for equipping ammunition, bombs, missiles, etc.

It produces over 30,000 tons of military-grade explosives per year.

"The extent of damage to the important strategic object of the military-industrial complex of the Russian aggressor is being clarified," the General Staff stated.

"To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Ukraine carried out accurate strikes with Flamingo missiles at a distance of up to 1400 km – Zelenskyy