General Staff: 187 combat engagements in the frontline, most intense in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Over the past day, 187 combat engagements took place on the frontline, a little more than a quarter of which occurred in the Pokrovske direction, which along with Kurakhove is still one of the hottest areas, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on September 7, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using six missiles, as well as 74 air strikes, dropping 87 UAVs. In addition, it made over 4,200 attacks, including 129 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly conducted 15 strikes on areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, and hit a command post, two UAV control points, two artillery systems and one other important enemy object.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

Six battles took place in the Kharkiv sector. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Liptsy.

In the Kupyansk sector, 27 combat engagements took place, in particular near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Andriivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman sector, according to updated information, the enemy attacked 17 times near Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Terny, Torske, Dibrova and Makiivka.

Five combat engagements took place in the Siverskiy sector. Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assault operations near Verkhnekamianske and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Hryhorivka, Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka.

On the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked 10 times near Toretsk, Nelipivka and New York.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 49 enemy assaults in the areas of Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka, Hrodivka and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 46 enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivsky direction, the enemy attacked nine times toward Vodiane and Staromayorsk.

On the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops made one assault on the positions of Ukrainian units near Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy was defeated, attacking Ukrainian defenses nine times.

The situation in the Huliaipilsky sector remained unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line," the General Staff said.

