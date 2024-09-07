General Staff: 187 combat engagements in the frontline, most intense in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117181 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119591 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194894 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151690 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151830 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142517 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196559 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185480 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105051 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 86132 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 82278 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 58191 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 65345 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 41806 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194887 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185477 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212331 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200536 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149013 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148323 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152463 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143426 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159857 views
General Staff: 187 combat engagements in the frontline, most intense in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26819 views

Over the last day, 187 combat engagements took place, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy launched 2 missile attacks, 74 air strikes and over 4,200 shelling attacks, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous attacks.

Over the past day, 187 combat engagements took place on the frontline, a little more than a quarter of which occurred in the Pokrovske direction, which along with Kurakhove is still one of the hottest areas, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on September 7, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 187 combat engagements were registered. The enemy was most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

- reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using six missiles, as well as 74 air strikes, dropping 87 UAVs. In addition, it made over 4,200 attacks, including 129 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly conducted 15 strikes on areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, and hit a command post, two UAV control points, two artillery systems and one other important enemy object.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

Six battles took place in the Kharkiv sector. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Liptsy.

In the Kupyansk sector, 27 combat engagements took place, in particular near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Andriivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman sector, according to updated information, the enemy attacked 17 times near Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Terny, Torske, Dibrova and Makiivka.

Five combat engagements took place in the Siverskiy sector. Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assault operations near Verkhnekamianske and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Hryhorivka, Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka.

On the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked 10 times near Toretsk, Nelipivka and New York.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 49 enemy assaults in the areas of Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka, Hrodivka and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 46 enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivsky direction, the enemy attacked nine times toward Vodiane and Staromayorsk.

On the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops made one assault on the positions of Ukrainian units near Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy was defeated, attacking Ukrainian defenses nine times.

The situation in the Huliaipilsky sector remained unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line," the General Staff said.

Plus 1270 occupants and 1 tank: General Staff updates data on enemy losses07.09.24, 07:30 • 101037 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

