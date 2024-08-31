General Staff: 183 combat engagements in the last day, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121707 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124964 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204060 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156620 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154507 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143653 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201127 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112508 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189507 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 59547 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 70733 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 43131 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100092 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 79461 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204060 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201127 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189507 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216110 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204038 views
Actual people
Actual places
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 3052 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 27879 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151104 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150288 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154309 views
General Staff: 183 combat engagements in the last day, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36565 views

Over the last day, 183 combat engagements were registered. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 55 enemy attacks, as well as in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Kurakhove sectors.

In the last day, 183 combat engagements were registered. The situation was the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Kurakhove sectors. This was reported by the General Staff, according to UNN.

Details

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted nine strikes on the areas where enemy personnel and weapons were concentrated. In addition, an air defense system and another important facility were hit.

-         In the Kharkiv sector, seven firefights took place near Pletenivka, Lypky and Vovchansk.

-         There were 32 engagements in the Kupyansk sector. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Kolisnykivka, Novoosynove, Lozova, Andriivka, Stelmakhivka and Hlushkivka.

-         In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 22 times near Tverdokhlibove, Novosergiyivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Nevske and Novosadove.

-         On the Seversky direction, Russians attacked four times near Verkhnekamianske, Ivano-Daryivka and Vyymka.

-         There were 12 combat engagements in the Kramatorsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled the Russian invaders' assault near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Ivanivske, Andriivka and Predtechyno.

-         There were 16 battles in the Toretsk sector, in particular near Toretsk and Nelipivka.

-         In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 55 enemy assaults in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka.

-         In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 24 enemy attacks near Ukrayinsk, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

-         On the Vremivsk direction, Russian invaders attacked eight times near Vuhledar and Vodyane. They were unsuccessful.

-         In the Orikhivsk sector, one firefight took place near Robotyne.

-         In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

The loss of a pilot and an airplane: General Staff officially confirms F-16 crash29.08.24, 19:51

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising