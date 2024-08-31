General Staff: 183 combat engagements in the last day, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

In the last day, 183 combat engagements were registered. The situation was the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Kurakhove sectors. This was reported by the General Staff, according to UNN.

Details

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted nine strikes on the areas where enemy personnel and weapons were concentrated. In addition, an air defense system and another important facility were hit.

- In the Kharkiv sector, seven firefights took place near Pletenivka, Lypky and Vovchansk.

- There were 32 engagements in the Kupyansk sector. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Kolisnykivka, Novoosynove, Lozova, Andriivka, Stelmakhivka and Hlushkivka.

- In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 22 times near Tverdokhlibove, Novosergiyivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Nevske and Novosadove.

- On the Seversky direction, Russians attacked four times near Verkhnekamianske, Ivano-Daryivka and Vyymka.

- There were 12 combat engagements in the Kramatorsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled the Russian invaders' assault near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Ivanivske, Andriivka and Predtechyno.

- There were 16 battles in the Toretsk sector, in particular near Toretsk and Nelipivka.

- In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 55 enemy assaults in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka.

- In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 24 enemy attacks near Ukrayinsk, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

- On the Vremivsk direction, Russian invaders attacked eight times near Vuhledar and Vodyane. They were unsuccessful.

- In the Orikhivsk sector, one firefight took place near Robotyne.

- In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

