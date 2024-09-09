General Staff: 164 combat engagements in 24 hours, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Over the past day, 164 combat engagements took place on the frontline, most of them - almost a quarter - in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kurakhove sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on September 9, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 73 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas (94 combat aircraft were involved), fired 4,770 times, over 190 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, conducted 11 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and weapons, destroyed two artillery systems and one air defense system of the Russian invaders.

According to the General Staff, the situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations. There were five combat engagements in the area of Vovchansk, Tykhy and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 15. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka, Myasozharivka and in the direction of Hlushkivka.

On the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 12 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Dibrova and Cherneshchyna.

In the Siversky sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 attacks near Spirne, Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnekamianske. The enemy conducted four of the above attacks near the latter.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped ten enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Andriivka, Mayske, Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, Predtechyno and Klishchiyivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 24 attacks. He concentrated his efforts near the settlements of Pivnichne, Zalizne and Nyzhyk, Toretsk and Nelipivka. In addition, he stormed near Druzhba.

On the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 39 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove, Marynivka and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Dolyna, Ukrayinka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. In total, the invaders tried to break through the defense of our troops in this area 30 times.

On the Vremivsky direction, the occupants made four attacks on our positions in the direction of Vodiane. The enemy was not successful.

In the Orikhiv sector, two unsuccessful combat engagements took place near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

No signs of enemy offensive groups formation were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors. The operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence and has intensified its aviation activities - on Russian territory, it has struck the areas of Yampil, Bereza, Bachivsk, Knyazhychi, Kindrativka, Pervomaiske, Olyne, Sumy, Mykolaivka, Semenivka, Karpovychi, Ugliv and a number of other border settlements.

"Our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in equipment and manpower on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy's offensive potential along the entire front line and in the rear," the General Staff emphasized.

