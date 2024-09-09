General Staff: 164 combat engagements in 24 hours, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117171 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119584 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194882 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151684 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151827 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142516 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196553 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185475 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105051 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 86106 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 82267 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 58171 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 65328 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 41786 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194882 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185475 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212328 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200532 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149011 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148321 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152462 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143426 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159857 views
General Staff: 164 combat engagements in 24 hours, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21434 views

There were 164 combat engagements in the frontline, 39 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 73 air strikes and fired 4,770 times, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous attacks in various parts of the front.

Over the past day, 164 combat engagements took place on the frontline, most of them - almost a quarter - in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kurakhove sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on September 9, UNN reports.

Over the last day 164 combat engagements were registered

- reported the General Staff

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 73 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas (94 combat aircraft were involved), fired 4,770 times, over 190 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, conducted 11 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and weapons, destroyed two artillery systems and one air defense system of the Russian invaders.

According to the General Staff, the situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations. There were five combat engagements in the area of Vovchansk, Tykhy and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 15. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka, Myasozharivka and in the direction of Hlushkivka.

On the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 12 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Dibrova and Cherneshchyna.

In the Siversky sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 attacks near Spirne, Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnekamianske. The enemy conducted four of the above attacks near the latter.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped ten enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Andriivka, Mayske, Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, Predtechyno and Klishchiyivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 24 attacks. He concentrated his efforts near the settlements of Pivnichne, Zalizne and Nyzhyk, Toretsk and Nelipivka. In addition, he stormed near Druzhba.

On the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 39 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove, Marynivka and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Dolyna, Ukrayinka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. In total, the invaders tried to break through the defense of our troops in this area 30 times.

On the Vremivsky direction, the occupants made four attacks on our positions in the direction of Vodiane. The enemy was not successful.

In the Orikhiv sector, two unsuccessful combat engagements took place near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

No signs of enemy offensive groups formation were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors. The operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence and has intensified its aviation activities - on Russian territory, it has struck the areas of Yampil, Bereza, Bachivsk, Knyazhychi, Kindrativka, Pervomaiske, Olyne, Sumy, Mykolaivka, Semenivka, Karpovychi, Ugliv and a number of other border settlements.

"Our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in equipment and manpower on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy's offensive potential along the entire front line and in the rear," the General Staff emphasized.

UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES: Ukraine's Armed Forces eliminate 1150 Russian servicemen over 24 hours09.09.24, 07:20 • 32927 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

