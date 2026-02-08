Frost intensifies: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Sunday
Kyiv • UNN
On February 8, cloudy weather with light snow is expected in Ukraine in the north and center. Rain, fog, and ice are possible in the east and southeast.
On Sunday, February 8, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, light snow will fall in the northern part and most of the central regions, with daytime temperatures of 4-9° below zero. In the rest of the territory, moderate snow, in the east, southeast, Poltava region and Transcarpathia with rain (in most southern regions without precipitation), in the Carpathians and Precarpathia wet snow sticking, in the eastern, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Poltava regions fog, ice.
The temperature during the day will be from 4° below zero to 1° above zero, in the afternoon in Transcarpathia and the far south 1-6° above zero. Ice on the roads. Wind northern, north-western 5-10 m/s
In Kyiv and the region on Sunday it will be cloudy, light snow is possible. The air temperature will be -6°...-4°.
