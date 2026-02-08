Frost intensifies: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Sunday

$43.140.00
February 7, 08:45 PM • 10340 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 16756 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 20033 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 25492 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 22776 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 24937 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 36264 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 47977 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 43377 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 32455 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Syrskyi: Russians plan to increase the number of unmanned systems troops to 165,000 by 2026February 7, 09:21 PM • 8840 views
Umerov discussed defense cooperation with French Armed Forces Minister Wautrin: what was agreed uponPhotoFebruary 7, 09:42 PM • 6468 views
In Zaporizhzhia, "flag-bearers" were captured: the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the "advance" of Russian forcesVideoFebruary 7, 10:34 PM • 6204 views
Russian attack on Roshen warehouses in Yahotyn: SES employee killedFebruary 7, 11:07 PM • 4788 views
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNS03:22 AM • 5652 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 29234 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 50445 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 44964 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 46668 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 60311 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 16249 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 30563 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 32762 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 41688 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 44793 views
Frost intensifies: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

On February 8, cloudy weather with light snow is expected in Ukraine in the north and center. Rain, fog, and ice are possible in the east and southeast.

Frost intensifies: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Sunday

On Sunday, February 8, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light snow will fall in the northern part and most of the central regions, with daytime temperatures of 4-9° below zero. In the rest of the territory, moderate snow, in the east, southeast, Poltava region and Transcarpathia with rain (in most southern regions without precipitation), in the Carpathians and Precarpathia wet snow sticking, in the eastern, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Poltava regions fog, ice.

The temperature during the day will be from 4° below zero to 1° above zero, in the afternoon in Transcarpathia and the far south 1-6° above zero. Ice on the roads. Wind northern, north-western 5-10 m/s

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday it will be cloudy, light snow is possible. The air temperature will be -6°...-4°.

A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–801.02.26, 12:11 • 54702 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine