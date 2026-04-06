Former head of an occupation prison in Luhansk region was заочно notified of suspicion for torturing prisoners

A collaborator who headed the occupation "correctional colony No. 4" in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region and was involved in torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war has been заочно notified of suspicion. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect managed the institution from October 2022 to January 2024. During this period, he not only ordered subordinates to use violence against prisoners but also personally participated in torture.

Investigators found that prisoners of war were beaten with hands, feet, rubber truncheons, and other objects, and an electric shocker was also used.

The SBU emphasized that such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions on the treatment of prisoners of war.

The suspect regularly used physical violence against prisoners, committing war crimes. – noted the special service.

He is charged under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). Law enforcement officers are taking measures to bring him to justice.

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