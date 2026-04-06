Former head of an occupation prison in Luhansk region was заочно notified of suspicion for torturing prisoners

$43.650.1650.310.14
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 1730 views
How Zelenskyy's visit to Syria opens new opportunities for Ukraine
01:34 PM • 7110 views
Frost and stormy winds are heading to Ukraine, posing a threat to fruit trees
12:42 PM • 10474 views
The cost of homemade Easter cake increased by 12% in 2026 - analysts
09:58 AM • 15348 views
Parcels, digital platforms, military levy. Committee approved tax changes from IMF package, next - parliament's vote
April 6, 08:23 AM • 23360 views
Diesel in Ukraine sharply increased in price over the weekend: where is the cheapest place to refuel on April 6
April 6, 06:00 AM • 26704 views
Artemis II entered the Moon's sphere of influence for the first time in 50 yearsVideo
April 6, 04:08 AM • 30512 views
Three people, including a child, died in Odesa after a night attack by Russia - OMA
April 5, 11:39 AM • 54043 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 94510 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 118355 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
8.5m/s
64%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
After the strike on "Kremniy El" in Bryansk, Russians are urgently resuming production - ATESHPhotoApril 6, 04:51 AM • 20386 views
South Korean President apologizes to DPRK for drone incursionApril 6, 05:01 AM • 14206 views
How to get rid of bed bugs: effective methods, remedies, and tipsPhoto10:09 AM • 21372 views
Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' castPhotoVideo10:58 AM • 9914 views
Why did the doctor accused of medical negligence at Odrex start a blog and criticize the judge?Photo11:53 AM • 12289 views
Publications
Why did the doctor accused of medical negligence at Odrex start a blog and criticize the judge?Photo11:53 AM • 12357 views
How to get rid of bed bugs: effective methods, remedies, and tipsPhoto10:09 AM • 21443 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 118344 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 118442 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 123661 views
Actual people
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Catherine, Princess of Wales
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Chernihiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' castPhotoVideo10:58 AM • 10006 views
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 31734 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 45595 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 46597 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 57939 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Former head of an occupation prison in Luhansk region was заочно notified of suspicion for torturing prisoners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1460 views

The former head of penal colony No. 4 in occupied Luhansk region personally tortured Ukrainian soldiers with electric shocks and beatings. The SBU accuses the suspect of violating the laws and customs of war.

Former head of an occupation prison in Luhansk region was заочно notified of suspicion for torturing prisoners

A collaborator who headed the occupation "correctional colony No. 4" in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region and was involved in torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war has been заочно notified of suspicion. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect managed the institution from October 2022 to January 2024. During this period, he not only ordered subordinates to use violence against prisoners but also personally participated in torture.

Investigators found that prisoners of war were beaten with hands, feet, rubber truncheons, and other objects, and an electric shocker was also used.

The SBU emphasized that such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions on the treatment of prisoners of war.

The suspect regularly used physical violence against prisoners, committing war crimes.

 – noted the special service.

He is charged under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). Law enforcement officers are taking measures to bring him to justice.

Former SBU official who defected to Russia and an Emergencies Ministry colonel killed in war against Ukraine05.04.26, 17:26 • 5522 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine