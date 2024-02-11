Former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Agt and his wife pass away at the same time

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 56505 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115343 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120815 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162992 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164407 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266059 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176535 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166771 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148575 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236508 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 79279 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 57042 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 92749 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 53497 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 33992 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266060 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236509 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221985 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247443 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233721 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115345 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98573 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100262 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116819 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117496 views
Former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Agt and his wife pass away at the same time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40404 views

Former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Agt and his wife Eugenie died at the age of 93, holding hands.

Former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Agt died last Monday in his hometown of Nijmegen. According to the spokesman, he died together and hand in hand with his wife Eugenie, reports UNN, with reference to RTL Nieuws.

Details

The former politician died together with his wife, Eugenia van Agt-Krekelberg, with whom he had been married for more than 70 years. Both were 93 years old.

In the 1970s, Dries van Agt led the Christian Democratic Appeal party. From 1977 to 1982, he was the country's prime minister.  Before that, he was also Minister of Justice for many years.

Van Agt was in poor health after suffering a stroke in 2019. In 2021, he left the party.

Recall

Toby Keith, the legendary American country singer known for his hits of the 2000s, has died at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancerthat lasted since last summer.

Nikopol deputy mayor's car shot at by unidentified gunmen, he was killed - police08.02.24, 11:39 • 24529 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

