Former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Agt and his wife pass away at the same time

Former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Agt died last Monday in his hometown of Nijmegen. According to the spokesman, he died together and hand in hand with his wife Eugenie, reports UNN, with reference to RTL Nieuws.

The former politician died together with his wife, Eugenia van Agt-Krekelberg, with whom he had been married for more than 70 years. Both were 93 years old.

In the 1970s, Dries van Agt led the Christian Democratic Appeal party. From 1977 to 1982, he was the country's prime minister. Before that, he was also Minister of Justice for many years.

Van Agt was in poor health after suffering a stroke in 2019. In 2021, he left the party.

