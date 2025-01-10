Foreign Ministry comments on information that Trump is planning a meeting with Putin

The Foreign Ministry, commenting on media reports that US President Donald Trump said that preparations are underway for his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, noted that Trump had previously spoken of similar plans.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a press conference, UNN correspondent reports.

Donald Trump has previously spoken about plans for such a meeting (with Putin - ed.), so we see nothing new in this - Tikhiy said.

He emphasized that everyone in Ukraine wants the war to end fairly.

Our position is very simple, we all in Ukraine want to end the war fairly for Ukraine, and we see that Trump is also determined to end the war. Therefore, the main thing is that we are now waiting for President Trump to meet with Zelenskyy, because the main thing for us is to work together with America for peace. We are preparing for high-level Ukrainian-American contacts immediately after the inauguration - Tikhiy said.

Reuters quoted a source as saying that US President Donald Trump said preparations are underway for his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that he did not think it would be “appropriate” to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before January 20.