Foreign Ministry calls for tough sanctions pressure on DPRK after another provocation by Pyongyang

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launches on September 12, calling for tough sanctions pressure on Pyongyang and announcing an appeal to strengthen the policy of deterring the DPRK to counter its destructive actions in Asia and Europe, UNN reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the launch of ballistic missiles by North Korea on September 12, 2024. Pyongyang's latest provocation is a direct threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the world. North Korea continues its blatant course of destabilization, which also includes the provision of military assistance to the aggressor state of Russia in violation of international sanctions regimes," the Foreign Ministry said in a commentary.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that "the irresponsible actions of the DPRK violate international law and pose a serious threat of escalation of the security situation in the region.

Ukraine calls on the international community to ensure tough sanctions pressure on North Korea to prevent further development of its missile programs and to ensure that it abandons its aggressive actions. During the 79th session of the UN General Assembly , Ukraine will appeal to the international community to strengthen the policy of containment of the DPRK to counter its destructive actions in Asia and Europe - the Foreign Ministry said in a commentary.

