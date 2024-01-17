Finnish intelligence services: Russia is trying to recruit asylum seekers as spies

The Finnish Security Police (SUPO) said that Russia is trying to recruit some asylum seekers who want to enter the country to conduct intelligence activities. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

At the same time, SUPO noted that it is a common practice for Russian intelligence to try to force some people to cooperate with them.

In recent months, more than a thousand asylum seekers have arrived in Finland through the eastern border.

A person can be persuaded to cooperate in various ways, for example, by exerting pressure or tying a request for cooperation to the conditions of leaving the country, or by promising financial benefits, for example, - SUPO said in a written response to Yle.

The Security Police did not comment further, as this information is part of its confidential operational activities.

At the same time, SUPO emphasizes that this is not a large-scale phenomenon.

Last week, 15 people illegally crossed Finland's eastern border over rough terrain and applied for asylum.

According to the Border Guard Service, there may be thousands of people in Russia in the territories adjacent to Finland who are ready to cross the border illegally.

Finland will ensure border security with Russia within the law. However, it is ready to revise the legislation.

Finland extends border closure with russia for another month