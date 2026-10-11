$44.8550.14
ukenru
10:38 PM • 480 views
Finland wants to close Europe to Russian tourists over the threat of sabotage
09:56 PM • 4318 views
A railway drawbridge was attacked in Rostov-on-Don — traffic was halted
09:17 PM • 8462 views
Kellogg supported Ukraine and explained why strikes on Russian oil refineries should not be haltedVideo
08:43 PM • 9580 views
In Croatia, a freight train carrying apparently Ukrainian grain derailed; 11 cars fell into a ravine
08:15 PM • 9904 views
In Rostov-on-Don, an oil-loading terminal is still burning after the nighttime attackPhoto
06:31 PM • 15713 views
Trump said Ukraine needs a new president for talks with the Russian Federation - AP
October 10, 03:13 PM • 26408 views
Ukrainian negotiating groups return home from the United States
October 10, 01:01 PM • 27816 views
Another 16 Ukrainians have been returned from captivity — LubinetsPhoto
October 10, 10:27 AM • 31236 views
"Russia thanked [them] for lifting sanctions on diesel exports" — Zelenskyy on the attack on Zaporizhzhia Video
October 10, 04:55 AM • 62965 views
The United States threatened to leave Ukraine without intelligence over strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2m/s
63%
746mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy spoke with Macron during Russia's attack on Kyiv: what they agreed onOctober 10, 01:40 PM • 9020 views
Rain will affect the west, north and Vinnytsia region — weather forecast for Sunday, October 11PhotoOctober 10, 02:19 PM • 7528 views
Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed support for Ukraine's air defense and Russia's oil profitsOctober 10, 03:00 PM • 9362 views
The first Russian diesel shipment has arrived on the U.S. East Coast, OSINT analysts sayPhotoOctober 10, 03:55 PM • 17036 views
Hourly power outages will be introduced in Ukraine on October 1106:05 PM • 12147 views
Publications
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 37065 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 60232 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 59277 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 63657 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 75690 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The death of legendary designer Bob Mackie received an unexpected explanation – what the documents revealed10:06 PM • 650 views
George Clooney commented on the death of Cindy Crawford’s 27-year-old son09:05 PM • 2164 views
Downing Street's chief mouser Larry underwent surgery and returned to the government residencePhotoOctober 10, 11:18 AM • 23891 views
In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 yearsOctober 10, 02:07 AM • 30203 views
Cara Delevingne revealed unexpected details about her relationship with a woman she has known for more than 20 yearsPhotoOctober 10, 01:06 AM • 29420 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Heating
Technology
FIFA (video game series)

Finland wants to close Europe to Russian tourists over the threat of sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Helsinki wants to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians due to the threat of sabotage in Europe. The initiative will be presented at the EU summit in October.

Finland wants to close Europe to Russian tourists over the threat of sabotage

Finland plans to propose that the European Union stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens due to the threat of sabotage on the territory of European countries. The initiative will be presented at the EU leaders’ summit on October 15–16 in Brussels, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said, according to Yle, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Finnish prime minister, Russia may use the opportunity for its citizens to move freely around Europe to organize acts of sabotage. That is why Helsinki believes it is necessary to review the current rules governing the entry of Russian tourists into the European Union.

We are concerned that Russia will try to organize acts of sabotage in Europe. So why are we letting Russians in here as tourists and allowing them to move around freely?

— Orpo said.

EU may tighten visa restrictions for Russians

Finland stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians in September 2022, and since December 2023 has kept land border crossings with Russia closed. In addition, in 2025 the country legally restricted the purchase of real estate by citizens of states waging an aggressive war and posing a threat to its security.

Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed support for Ukraine's air defense and Russia's oil profits10.10.26, 18:00 • 9426 views

Earlier, Finland and Sweden called on the European Commission to tighten its visa policy regarding Russian citizens. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stressed that Russians should not enjoy the benefits of European life while their state continues to attack Ukraine.

At the end of September, the EU also began discussing possible legislative changes that would allow it to restrict the issuance of visas to certain categories of foreigners, including citizens of particular states or people traveling for tourism purposes.

Finland approved its 35th aid package for Ukraine worth €1 million09.10.26, 15:28 • 4374 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Terrorist attack
Real estate
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Petteri Orpo
Helsinki
European Commission
European Union
Finland
Brussels
Sweden
Ukraine