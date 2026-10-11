Finland wants to close Europe to Russian tourists over the threat of sabotage

Finland plans to propose that the European Union stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens due to the threat of sabotage on the territory of European countries. The initiative will be presented at the EU leaders’ summit on October 15–16 in Brussels, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said, according to Yle, reports UNN.

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According to the Finnish prime minister, Russia may use the opportunity for its citizens to move freely around Europe to organize acts of sabotage. That is why Helsinki believes it is necessary to review the current rules governing the entry of Russian tourists into the European Union.

We are concerned that Russia will try to organize acts of sabotage in Europe. So why are we letting Russians in here as tourists and allowing them to move around freely? — Orpo said.

EU may tighten visa restrictions for Russians

Finland stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians in September 2022, and since December 2023 has kept land border crossings with Russia closed. In addition, in 2025 the country legally restricted the purchase of real estate by citizens of states waging an aggressive war and posing a threat to its security.

Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed support for Ukraine's air defense and Russia's oil profits

Earlier, Finland and Sweden called on the European Commission to tighten its visa policy regarding Russian citizens. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stressed that Russians should not enjoy the benefits of European life while their state continues to attack Ukraine.

At the end of September, the EU also began discussing possible legislative changes that would allow it to restrict the issuance of visas to certain categories of foreigners, including citizens of particular states or people traveling for tourism purposes.

Finland approved its 35th aid package for Ukraine worth €1 million