Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed support for Ukraine's air defense and Russia's oil profits

$44.8550.14
ukenru
01:01 PM • 10069 views
Another 16 Ukrainians have been returned from captivity — LubinetsPhoto
10:27 AM • 18573 views
"Russia thanked [them] for lifting sanctions on diesel exports" — Zelenskyy on the attack on Zaporizhzhia Video
October 10, 04:55 AM • 49737 views
The United States threatened to leave Ukraine without intelligence over strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios
October 10, 04:16 AM • 49313 views
The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia; people were killed, and there may be wounded people under the rubble of buildingsPhotoVideo
October 10, 03:32 AM • 37184 views
A large fire broke out at an oil-loading terminal in Rostov after a drone attackVideo
October 10, 02:56 AM • 33594 views
Iran wants to join the CIS in a new format
October 10, 02:18 AM • 29225 views
Ukraine will be able to service Patriot systems independently: the United States is preparing to purchase special equipment
October 10, 01:18 AM • 22098 views
"No one wanted to hang up": the Kremlin praised Putin and Trump's "friendly conversation"
October 10, 12:17 AM • 20743 views
Trump thanked Putin for the diesel deal and ignored Zelenskyy's criticismVideo
October 9, 11:38 PM • 16574 views
Over 80% of Ukrainians support peace talks, while 56% are open to territorial concessions — pollPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.4m/s
48%
749mm
Popular news
The EU and China have reached an agreement on limiting imports of Chinese hybrid vehiclesOctober 10, 05:17 AM • 8032 views
In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the morning Russian attack has risen to five, including two childrenPhotoOctober 10, 05:43 AM • 12928 views
Talks between Ukraine, Europe and the United States in Miami ended early — media reportsOctober 10, 05:59 AM • 17930 views
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 21711 views
Downing Street's chief mouser Larry underwent surgery and returned to the government residencePhoto11:18 AM • 5816 views
Publications
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 21787 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 49054 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 49310 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 54111 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 66408 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Downing Street's chief mouser Larry underwent surgery and returned to the government residencePhoto11:18 AM • 5948 views
In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 yearsOctober 10, 02:07 AM • 24757 views
Cara Delevingne revealed unexpected details about her relationship with a woman she has known for more than 20 yearsPhotoOctober 10, 01:06 AM • 24470 views
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are divorcing after 10 years of marriage amid a scandal involving the actorOctober 10, 12:06 AM • 33704 views
Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los AngelesOctober 9, 11:06 PM • 33883 views
Actual
The Guardian
Heating
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post

Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed support for Ukraine's air defense and Russia's oil profits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Zelenskyy thanked Stubb for supporting the protection of Ukraine's skies and for the expected ammunition for F-16s. They discussed Russia's strikes and its oil profits.

Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed support for Ukraine's air defense and Russia's oil profits

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb and thanked him for the support package to protect Ukrainian skies. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

We will receive ammunition for the F-16s in the coming days. This is what is currently enabling the interception of jet-powered "Shaheds." I informed Alex about the latest Russian strikes. Naturally, we also discussed a new challenge: additional Russian revenues from the export of petroleum products, which could be used to finance further Russian aggression

 - Zelenskyy's post reads.

He added that meetings and coordination of steps that could be useful under the current circumstances are already being prepared.

We would like to remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that Finland would provide Ukraine with its 35th package of material assistance worth €1 million. The total value of the property delivered has reached €3.6 billion.

UNN also reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during the Russian bombardment of Kyiv on October 10. They discussed additional air defense packages and increasing pressure on Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Alexander Stubb
Emmanuel Macron
Finland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Kyiv