Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed support for Ukraine's air defense and Russia's oil profits

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb and thanked him for the support package to protect Ukrainian skies. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

We will receive ammunition for the F-16s in the coming days. This is what is currently enabling the interception of jet-powered "Shaheds." I informed Alex about the latest Russian strikes. Naturally, we also discussed a new challenge: additional Russian revenues from the export of petroleum products, which could be used to finance further Russian aggression - Zelenskyy's post reads.

He added that meetings and coordination of steps that could be useful under the current circumstances are already being prepared.

We would like to remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that Finland would provide Ukraine with its 35th package of material assistance worth €1 million. The total value of the property delivered has reached €3.6 billion.

UNN also reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during the Russian bombardment of Kyiv on October 10. They discussed additional air defense packages and increasing pressure on Russia.