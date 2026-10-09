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Finland approved its 35th aid package for Ukraine worth €1 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Finland will provide Ukraine with its 35th defense aid package worth €1 million. The total value of the equipment provided has reached €3.6 billion.

Finland approved its 35th aid package for Ukraine worth €1 million

Finland will provide Ukraine with its 35th package of material assistance worth €1 million. The relevant decision was approved by President Alexander Stubb, the Finnish government reported, according to UNN.

Details

The aid package contains one type of defence equipment supplied from the stocks of the Finnish Defence Forces. Finland has already begun preparations for the next, larger package. The total value of defence equipment that Finland has delivered to Ukraine has reached €3.6 billion to date.

Finland expedited the adoption of this decision in order to meet Ukraine's urgent request. We will not turn a blind eye to the hardship that Ukrainians have found themselves in. Instead, we will support Ukraine and continue supplying military aid

 - Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said.

At the same time, for operational reasons and to ensure that the shipment reaches its destination, more detailed information about the contents of the aid, the method of delivery or the schedule will not be provided. Both Ukraine's needs and the resources of the Finnish Defence Forces were taken into account when deciding to provide the aid, the statement said.

Recall

Finland provided Ukraine with its 34th military aid package worth €290 million. The country's President Alexander Stubb made the relevant decision on September 15, 2026, at the government's proposal.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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