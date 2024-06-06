Finland does not plan to deploy troops in Ukraine - President Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb confirmed that his country does not plan to send troops to Ukraine. He stated this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reports UNN.

Finland does not plan to deploy troops in Ukraine. Of course, we are discussing with our allies various options for assistance to Ukraine, whether financial, military, or in the form of ammunition. But we haven't changed our line - said Finnish President Stubb.

According to him, Finland will continue to provide strong support on the basis of the security agreement that was signed with Ukraine on April 7.

Addition

In late May, Reuters reported that France may soon send military instructors to Ukraine, despite concerns from some allies and criticism from Russia. Paris may announce its decision during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

NATO is working on a mission for Ukraine - Stoltenberg