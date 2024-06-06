ukenru
Finland does not plan to deploy troops in Ukraine - President Stubb

Finland does not plan to deploy troops in Ukraine - President Stubb

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23266 views

Finland does not plan to deploy troops in Ukraine, but continues to provide support on the basis of the security agreement signed with Ukraine.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb confirmed that his country does not plan to send troops to Ukraine. He stated this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reports UNN

Finland does not plan to deploy troops in Ukraine. Of course, we are discussing with our allies various options for assistance to Ukraine, whether financial, military, or in the form of ammunition. But we haven't changed our line

- said Finnish President Stubb.

According to him,  Finland will continue to provide strong support on the basis of the security agreement that was signed with Ukraine on April 7. 

Addition 

In late May, Reuters reported that France may soon send military instructors to Ukraine, despite concerns from some allies and criticism from Russia. Paris may announce its decision during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

NATO is working on a mission for Ukraine - Stoltenberg06.06.24, 13:49 • 70563 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
alexander-stubbAlexander Stubb
reutersReuters
natoNATO
finlandFinland
franceFrance
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

