February 1: Robinson Crusoe Day, World Interfaith Harmony Week begins

February 1: Robinson Crusoe Day, World Interfaith Harmony Week begins

Kyiv  •  UNN

 25769 views

Today, on February 1, all fans of adventure literature can join the celebration of Robinson Crusoe Day, one of the most beloved literary heroes of childhood. The novel "The Life and Extraordinary and Amazing Adventures of Robinson Crusoe" by English writer Daniel Defoe was first published in 1719.

Today, on February 1, all fans of adventure literature can join the celebration of Robinson Crusoe Day, one of the most beloved literary heroes of childhood, UNN writes.

The novel "The Life and Extraordinary and Amazing Adventures of Robinson Crusoe" by English writer Daniel Defoe was first published in 1719.

Defoe was inspired to write this work by the story of the sailor Alexander Selkirk, who spent four years alone on a desert island.

It is believed that on February 1, 1709, the crew of an English ship picked up Selkirk on the island of Juan Fernandez in the Pacific Ocean.

Since 2011, February 1 has been the first day of the World Interfaith Harmony Week. The event was launched by a resolution of the UN General Assembly. Its purpose is to call on all religions and faith groups in the world to adhere to the principles of tolerance and respect for followers of other, different faiths, to draw public attention to the activities and efforts made by leaders of different faiths and interfaith organizations to achieve maximum mutual understanding between representatives of different religions.

On February 1 , 2008, American confectioner Angie Dudley presented his new cake pop dessert, which was the impetus for the launch of International Dessert Day.

Since then, every year, confectioners in many countries around the world try to present their new desserts on February 1.

Since 2013, on the initiative of Nazme Khan, Hijab Day has been celebrated on February 1.

The event aims to disprove all the negative stereotypes that exist around this element of clothing for women in Muslim countries.

On the first Thursday of February, you can join the celebration of Optimist Day. In 1919, the International Optimist Club was founded in the United States, which initiated today's event.  

Today, the club has more than 80,000 individual members who are part of nearly 3,000 autonomous clubs in 20 countries.

Every year on the first Thursday of February, members of the International Optimists Club hold various events around the world to inspire young people with enthusiasm, teach them new skills, and help them discover their talents.

Also, on February 1, many countries around the world hold various events to mark World Aspergillosis Day, a fungal infection caused by Aspergillus mold.

Aspergillosis primarily affects the respiratory system and can have varying degrees of severity. While most strains of Aspergillus molds are harmless, some can cause serious illness, especially in people with weakened immune systems.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Tryphon.

The man was born into a poor family. He was a preacher in Asia Minor and converted many people to Christianity. He had the gift of miracles, healing, and casting out demons. It is believed that he cured the daughter of the Roman Emperor Gordian III from demonic possession.

When Emperor Decius came to power, the persecution of Christians resumed and intensified.

Trypho was captured and tortured severely. He did not deny the Lord, so they cut off his head.

February 1 is the name day of Trifon, Timothy, Vasily, and David.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
