FAVBET Tech Supports New CEO Talks Event on Navigating IT Business During Times of Turbulence

In July, Kyiv hosted the sixth edition of CEO Talks — an event series organized by Diia.City Union that brings together Ukrainian tech leaders for honest conversations about challenges, growth strategies, and the future of the industry. The event was supported by FAVBET Tech, a leading technology company, UNN reports.

The featured guest of this session was Valerii Krasovskyi, CEO of Sigma Software Group, general partner at SID Venture Partners, and a board member of Diia.City Union.

As Krasovskyi shared, Sigma Software began in 2002 as a small team of enthusiasts. Today, the company unites over 2,000 specialists across more than 20 countries. According to the CEO, the key drivers of the company’s growth have been process decentralization, trust, and a culture of mutual support.

His keynote focused on the potential of international markets. Krasovskyi highlighted the U.S. as the most dynamic, citing its decision-making speed and openness to innovation. He also pointed to the Middle East, where efforts are underway to build a thriving tech environment.

Krasovskyi emphasized a unique trait of Ukraine’s IT sector: critical thinking. Local specialists aren’t afraid to challenge ideas, propose alternatives, or take responsibility — a trait that, while not always convenient, often helps avoid costly mistakes.

The discussion also covered SID Venture Partners — a venture fund co-founded with Sigma Software. Over the past three years, the fund has backed more than 30 Ukrainian startups, including Liki24.

Another topic was Defence Builder — Ukraine’s first private defense tech accelerator, developed in partnership with KSE, Buntar Aerospace, and the Ministry of Defense. For the first time, private investors have gained access to syndicated investments in defense startups with an entry point as low as $1,000.

As is tradition, CEO Talks concluded with a reflection on values. For Sigma Software, those are humanity and responsibility. The company organized the evacuation of over 3,500 people in the first weeks of Russia’s full-scale invasion — including employees of other IT companies.

FAVBET Tech, a partner of the event, underscored the importance of such conversations for the development of Ukraine’s IT ecosystem:

"Now more than ever, it's essential to hear the stories of those who not only held the line but continue to grow and contribute to our victory. These talks inspire hundreds of IT teams across Ukraine, and I’m sincerely grateful to Mr. Krasovskyi for his contribution to the tech sector and support for our national defense efforts," said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

FAVBET Tech is a Ukrainian IT company, a Diia.City resident, and a regular partner of the CEO Talks series by Diia.City Union. Since 2022, the company has actively supported Ukraine’s IT Army and the Armed Forces by developing software, collaborating with drone developers, and training cybersecurity specialists.