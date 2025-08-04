FAVBET Tech Supports New CEO Talks Event on Navigating IT Business During Times of Turbulence

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 5388 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
12:41 PM • 12771 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 27603 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 60467 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 44777 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 54493 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 62517 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 64136 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 59714 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 79198 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2m/s
38%
749mm
Popular news
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 85032 views
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctionsVideoAugust 4, 06:13 AM • 19815 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - BloombergAugust 4, 06:35 AM • 56215 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMAAugust 4, 06:42 AM • 82503 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualtiesAugust 4, 09:24 AM • 53500 views
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 5412 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 27623 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 60496 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 218088 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 306582 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Steve Witkoff
Justin Bieber
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 9400 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 4972 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 15092 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 336904 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 146306 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Unmanned aerial vehicle
S-300 missile system
Bild
Shahed-136

FAVBET Tech Supports New CEO Talks Event on Navigating IT Business During Times of Turbulence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

In July, the sixth CEO Talks meeting by Diia.City Union took place in Kyiv with the participation of Valeriy Krasovsky, CEO of Sigma Software Group. Growth strategies, international markets, and unique features of Ukrainian IT were discussed.

FAVBET Tech Supports New CEO Talks Event on Navigating IT Business During Times of Turbulence
Diia.City Union — CEO Talks

In July, Kyiv hosted the sixth edition of CEO Talks — an event series organized by Diia.City Union that brings together Ukrainian tech leaders for honest conversations about challenges, growth strategies, and the future of the industry. The event was supported by FAVBET Tech, a leading technology company, UNN reports.  

The featured guest of this session was Valerii Krasovskyi, CEO of Sigma Software Group, general partner at SID Venture Partners, and a board member of Diia.City Union.

Diia.City Union — CEO Talks. Valeriy Krasovsky — CEO of Sigma Software Group, general partner of SID Venture Partners
Diia.City Union — CEO Talks. Valeriy Krasovsky — CEO of Sigma Software Group, general partner of SID Venture Partners

As Krasovskyi shared, Sigma Software began in 2002 as a small team of enthusiasts. Today, the company unites over 2,000 specialists across more than 20 countries. According to the CEO, the key drivers of the company’s growth have been process decentralization, trust, and a culture of mutual support.

His keynote focused on the potential of international markets. Krasovskyi highlighted the U.S. as the most dynamic, citing its decision-making speed and openness to innovation. He also pointed to the Middle East, where efforts are underway to build a thriving tech environment.

Diia.City Union — CEO Talks
Diia.City Union — CEO Talks

Krasovskyi emphasized a unique trait of Ukraine’s IT sector: critical thinking. Local specialists aren’t afraid to challenge ideas, propose alternatives, or take responsibility — a trait that, while not always convenient, often helps avoid costly mistakes.

The discussion also covered SID Venture Partners — a venture fund co-founded with Sigma Software. Over the past three years, the fund has backed more than 30 Ukrainian startups, including Liki24.

Another topic was Defence Builder — Ukraine’s first private defense tech accelerator, developed in partnership with KSE, Buntar Aerospace, and the Ministry of Defense. For the first time, private investors have gained access to syndicated investments in defense startups with an entry point as low as $1,000.

Diia.City Union — CEO Talks
Diia.City Union — CEO Talks

As is tradition, CEO Talks concluded with a reflection on values. For Sigma Software, those are humanity and responsibility. The company organized the evacuation of over 3,500 people in the first weeks of Russia’s full-scale invasion — including employees of other IT companies.

FAVBET Tech, a partner of the event, underscored the importance of such conversations for the development of Ukraine’s IT ecosystem:

"Now more than ever, it's essential to hear the stories of those who not only held the line but continue to grow and contribute to our victory. These talks inspire hundreds of IT teams across Ukraine, and I’m sincerely grateful to Mr. Krasovskyi for his contribution to the tech sector and support for our national defense efforts," said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

Diia.City Union — CEO Talks, Artem Skrypnyk
Diia.City Union — CEO Talks, Artem Skrypnyk

FAVBET Tech is a Ukrainian IT company, a Diia.City resident, and a regular partner of the CEO Talks series by Diia.City Union. Since 2022, the company has actively supported Ukraine’s IT Army and the Armed Forces by developing software, collaborating with drone developers, and training cybersecurity specialists.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
United States
Kyiv