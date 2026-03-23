Fake receipts instead of real ones - tax officials exposed a scheme in a retail meat chain

Tax officials are recording manipulations with settlement documents in the retail network of meat and meat products. One of the large taxpayers has been exposed for using a scheme to substitute real checks with their imitation. This was reported by the Tax Service, writes UNN.

Throughout March, tax officials repeatedly made control purchases in the network's stores to check compliance with legal requirements. During such operations, customers were issued documents that outwardly looked like fiscal receipts, but were not actually registered through cash registers. - the message says.

Thus, part of the sales was conducted "in the shadows" - without registration through cash registers and without proper taxation.

Violations were also confirmed during actual inspections. In each retail outlet, tax officials found two devices for printing checks: one was used to generate official fiscal documents, the other - to create simulated ones using special software.

Currently, inspections are ongoing. Based on their results, penalty (financial) sanctions will be applied to the taxpayer, and the collected materials will be transferred to law enforcement agencies for legal assessment of the actions of officials.

Such manipulations with fiscal receipts not only violate the law, but also create unequal conditions for honest businesses and cause damage to the budget. - the post says.

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