FAA calls for inspection of Boeing 737 after incident with part of Boeing cockpit that broke off during flight

Earlier versions of the Boeing 737 may have issues similar to the door plug that flew off the side of a newly manufactured aircraft in early January 2024. The US Federal Aviation Administration has recommended that airlines operating Boeing 737-900ER aircraft make sure that aircraft components are properly secured.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has called on airlines operating certain older 737 models, including the Boeing 737-900ER, to inspect door stoppers and bolts used to hold the stoppers in place.

The recommendation comes after the FAA suspended 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft after a doorstop exploded in the cabin of an eight-week-old Alaska Airlines (ALK.N) MAX 9 on January 5.

Then the pilots were able to land the plane safely, and the 177 people on board were almost unharmed. Since then, the FAA has banned flights of the variant with this component, and about 170 aircraft have been suspended worldwide.

Some airlines have inspected older aircraft and found "bolt problems," CNN reports, citing the FAA, although the agency did not specify what those problems were. It is known that after recent inspections of the new Max 9, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines found loose bolts.

The older 737-900ER is an extended range ("ER") variant of the Max 737 NG predecessor. As with the 737-9 Max, this type of fuselage has a frame on each side for an optional emergency exit, which is closed by a fixed fuselage section instead of a door.

According to Boeing, 505 737-900ER aircraft have been delivered worldwide. Its largest operators are Alaska Airlines and the American company United Airlines.

