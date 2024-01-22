ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

FAA calls for inspection of Boeing 737 after incident with part of Boeing cockpit that broke off during flight

FAA calls for inspection of Boeing 737 after incident with part of Boeing cockpit that broke off during flight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19884 views

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is urging airlines to inspect Boeing 737-900ER aircraft after an incident in which a part of the cockpit fell off during a flight.

Earlier versions of the Boeing 737 may have issues similar to the door plug that flew off the side of a newly manufactured aircraft in early January 2024. The US Federal Aviation Administration has recommended that airlines operating Boeing 737-900ER aircraft make sure that aircraft components are properly secured.

This was reported by UNN with references to Reuters.

Details

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has called on airlines operating certain older 737 models, including the Boeing 737-900ER, to inspect door stoppers and bolts used to hold the stoppers in place.

The recommendation comes after the FAA suspended 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft after a doorstop exploded in the cabin of an eight-week-old Alaska Airlines (ALK.N) MAX 9 on January 5.

Then the pilots were able to land the plane safely, and the 177 people on board were almost unharmed. Since then, the FAA has banned flights of the variant with this component, and about 170 aircraft have been suspended worldwide.

Iran announces launch of Soraya satellite into space21.01.24, 04:40 • 59550 views

AddendumAddendum

Some airlines have inspected older aircraft and found "bolt problems," CNN reports, citing the FAA, although the agency did not specify what those problems were. It is known that after recent inspections of the new Max 9, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines found loose bolts.

Help Help

The older 737-900ER is an extended range ("ER") variant of the Max 737 NG predecessor. As with the 737-9 Max, this type of fuselage has a frame on each side for an optional emergency exit, which is closed by a fixed fuselage section instead of a door.

According to Boeing, 505 737-900ER aircraft have been delivered worldwide. Its largest operators are Alaska Airlines and the American company United Airlines.

Recall

Alaska Airlines has suspended flights of dozens of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft for safety checks after an emergency exit door fell off during a flight.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was unable to fly out of Davos because his plane suffered a critical malfunction. This was another blow to Boeing's reputation.

Also , UNN reported that a private Russian Falcon 10 plane had crashed in Afghanistan near the border with Tajikistan. Of the six people on board, four survived, the fate of the other two remains unknown.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising