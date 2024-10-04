F18 fighter jet crashes in Spain, pilot killed

An F18 fighter jet has crashed in Spain. According to ABC, the causes of the crash are unknown, the pilot was unable to eject and died, reports UNN.

“Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Pablo Estrada Martin died this Friday in the crash of the F18 fighter jet he was piloting near Teruel, near the municipality of Perales del Alfambra, for reasons that are still unknown,” the statement said.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m., and the pilot, who had extensive experience in the Air Force, was unable to eject from the plane before the crash.

The lieutenant colonel served in the 12th Air Force Wing based in Torrejon de Ardos (Madrid).

“We join the pain of his family and friends. Rest in peace, comrade,” the Air Force said on its official account.