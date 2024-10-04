F18 fighter jet crashes in Spain, pilot killed

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 25252 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 94671 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160440 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134271 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141072 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138059 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178993 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111965 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170186 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104689 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139043 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138696 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 82238 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106703 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108864 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160451 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178996 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170188 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197626 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186678 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138696 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139043 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145414 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136902 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153892 views
F18 fighter jet crashes in Spain, pilot killed

F18 fighter jet crashes in Spain, pilot killed

 • 17381 views

A lieutenant colonel of the Spanish Air Force was killed in an F18 fighter jet crash near Teruel. The causes of the crash are unknown, the pilot was unable to eject. The Air Force expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

An F18 fighter jet has crashed in Spain. According to ABC, the causes of the crash are unknown, the pilot was unable to eject and died, reports UNN.

“Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Pablo Estrada Martin died this Friday in the crash of the F18 fighter jet he was piloting near Teruel, near the municipality of Perales del Alfambra, for reasons that are still unknown,” the statement said.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m., and the pilot, who had extensive experience in the Air Force, was unable to eject from the plane before the crash.

The lieutenant colonel served in the 12th Air Force Wing based in Torrejon de Ardos (Madrid).

“We join the pain of his family and friends. Rest in peace, comrade,” the Air Force said on its official account.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
spainSpain
madrydMadrid

