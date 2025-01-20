Explosions in a russian cauldron forced the closure of a local airport

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102174 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102755 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110746 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113335 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135247 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104505 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137969 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103852 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113500 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117023 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122685 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 79799 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117806 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 53540 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56882 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102174 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135247 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137969 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169110 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158730 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37358 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56882 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117806 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122685 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141162 views
Explosions in a russian cauldron forced the closure of a local airport

Kyiv  •  UNN

 28161 views

Explosions have been reported in the russian city of kazan, temporarily suspending the airport. All flights have been canceled or rerouted, and airline services are operating in a heightened security mode.

Explosions have occurred in a russian cauldron. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

In this regard, it was decided to temporarily suspend the operation of the local airport. 

According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, this decision was dictated by the need to ensure the safety of civil aviation. All flights have been canceled or diverted, and the airspace has stopped receiving and sending aircraft. 

Security measures are currently underway. Air traffic controllers and other airport services are working in an enhanced mode to minimize the impact on passengers and ensure the safe resumption of flights.

28.07.23, 16:54 • 567291 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World

