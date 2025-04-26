Explosion in a port in Iran: the number of victims has risen to 406
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in the port of Rajai, near Bandar Abbas. The number of victims has risen to 406, although earlier reports spoke of 281 victims.
Details
IRNA previously reported, citing Mojtaba Khaledi, a spokesman for the National Emergency Service of Iran, an earlier figure of 281 injured before the number of reported victims rose again.
The explosion occurred in Rajai Port, located near Bandar Abbas, a major container shipping facility for the Islamic Republic, which reportedly handles about 80 million tons of goods per year.