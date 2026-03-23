Explosion at ATB supermarket in Chernihiv - police and chain name the cause

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The explosion yesterday in the ATB supermarket in Chernihiv, presumably, occurred during the repulsion of an enemy attack on the city, the police and the press service of the ATB chain reported, writes UNN.

It was preliminarily established that the explosion in the supermarket occurred during the repulsion of an enemy attack on Chernihiv. - reported the police.

Investigative actions are currently underway.

As reported by the press service of the ATB chain, "the investigative and operational group, patrol police units, explosives experts, and criminalists who arrived at the scene preliminarily established that the cause was a small dangerous object that fell during the repulsion of an enemy drone attack on Chernihiv, pierced the store's roof, and detonated on the floor." "What exactly this object was, experts are still determining, however, according to preliminary data, it is clear that it had a rather small explosive force," the ATB chain reported.

It is indicated that "the situation is currently completely under control, the store's sales floor has been thoroughly inspected."

Addition

On March 22, around noon, an explosion occurred in an ATB store in Chernihiv, injuring four people.

Explosion at ATB store in Chernihiv - what is known