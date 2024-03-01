$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12165 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 34725 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 32360 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 188231 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 173527 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170970 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217848 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248493 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154287 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371456 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Expert: Ukraine can buy ammunition from Balkan countries only through intermediaries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 293675 views

Ukraine can buy ammunition from the Balkan countries only through third parties due to the internal legislation of these countries.

Expert: Ukraine can buy ammunition from Balkan countries only through intermediaries

Balkan countries refuse to supply arms and ammunition to Ukraine directly, but do so through third countries. This was stated by military expert Dmytro Snegiryov in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Experts in the comments to UNN note that the arms market is now fiercely competitive, and Russia still uses its influence on countries that have Soviet-style ammunition to prevent Ukraine from receiving shells. At the same time, the Balkan countries  still have warehouses with Soviet weapons, which can be bought cheaper than NATO weapons. However, some of these countries still refuse to supply these weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, as they keep them as their national stockpile to preserve their defense capabilities.

"Not directly. Serbia, for example, supplies through third countries. But this is in accordance with their domestic legislation. There are no questions here. Bulgaria works through third countries. They have production facilities and are actively working," said Dmytro Snegiryov.

According to him, there is a lot of competition in the ammunition market, but it is worth noting that the production of artillery shells is growing. In particular, a German plant has announced plans to double the production of such shells in 2023.

"Such dynamics indicate an increase in the production of artillery shells, despite the Russian side's statements that the European defense industry is not ready to work. On the contrary, they are working around the clock and, as they say, in three shifts," the expert noted.

Add

The vast majority of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons before the full-scale invasion were, to varying degrees, Soviet inheritance. Therefore, the weapons themselves, spare parts and ammunition are produced mostly in the former Warsaw Pact countries. Some of the states that have the ammunition Ukraine needs are hostile, such as Russia and Belarus. Ukraine received all possible assistance from other post-socialist countries that joined the EU (Poland, Czech Republic, etc.). 

However, there remains a group of Balkan states that, despite the European integration processes in some of them and support for Ukraine, are still under the strong influence of the Russian Federation. In these states, friends of Russia are still in power and have a significant impact on the policies of their countries. In practice, this is manifested in the fact that despite their overwhelming support for Ukraine, they refuse to supply us with weapons and ammunition directly. Therefore, Ukraine is forced to purchase ammunition from these countries through a number of intermediaries.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
NATO
European Union
Serbia
Czech Republic
Bulgaria
Europe
Ukraine
Poland
