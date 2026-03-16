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Exchange rates on March 16: NBU lowered the official value of the dollar and euro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

The National Bank set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 44.14, and the euro fell to UAH 50.67. The zloty costs UAH 11.87.

Exchange rates on March 16: NBU lowered the official value of the dollar and euro

As of Monday, March 16, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 44.14 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Sunday was 44.16 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.71. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 44.1381 UAH (-2 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.6661 UAH (-28 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.8747 UAH (-9 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.97-44.50 UAH, the euro at 50.50-51.47 UAH, the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 44.05-44.10 UAH/dollar and 50.48-50.52 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      The National Bank provided financial institutions with $73.1 million and €52 million to replenish their cash registers. The measures were taken due to the seizure of Oschadbank's armored vehicles abroad.

      Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process13.03.26, 16:21 • 65741 view

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine