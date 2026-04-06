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Exchange rates for April 6: dollar and euro continue to fall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1620 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 43.65 and the euro at UAH 50.31. The national currency strengthened by 16 and 14 kopecks, respectively, against the main currencies.

Exchange rates for April 6: dollar and euro continue to fall

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 43.6549 UAH/USD today, strengthening the national currency by 16 kopecks per day, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia for April 6 at 50.3123 UAH/EUR, strengthening the hryvnia by 14 kopecks per day.

According to data on specialized websites:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at an average rate of 43.42 UAH for purchase and 43.94 UAH for sale, the euro - 50.10 UAH and 50.85 UAH, respectively;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at an average rate of 43.50 UAH for purchase and 43.65 UAH for sale, the euro - at 50.42 UAH and 50.69 UAH, respectively.

      From exchange rates to pensions: how problems with international financing will affect the country's economy and the lives of Ukrainians26.03.26, 19:53 • 37989 views

      Julia Shramko

      EconomyFinance
      National Bank of Ukraine