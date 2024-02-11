Ex-vocalist of the German band Can Damo Suzuki dies

Japanese-born singer and former member of the German Krautrock band Can Damo Suzuki died of cancer at the age of 74. This was reported by UNN with reference to the musician's Instagram.

Details

Suzuki was born in Japan and became a musician in Europe as a teenager. He sang in the band Can, which is recognized as a pioneer of the German kraut rock scene, from 1970 to 1973.

The band came together in Cologne in 1968, bringing together keyboardist Irmin Schmidt and bassist Holger Czukay, who were students of Karlheinz Stockhausen, drummer Jaki Liebezeit came from a free jazz background, and flutist David S. Johnson was an electronic music teacher. Together with guitarist Michael Caroli, they created music that is difficult to categorize, but will later be considered pioneering and inspiring for many musicians.

After Suzuki left Can, the musician disappeared from the scene for several years. However, starting in the 80s, he could be heard again in a number of collaborations and bands. His last album was released in 2023, a collaboration with the Austrian band Half Baked Cheese.

Recall

Hollywood actor Carl Weathers, star of Rocky and The Mandalorian, dies at 77

Taylor Swift threatens to sue the studentwho followed the American star's plane