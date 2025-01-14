Ex-Ministry of Defense official Liev receives new suspicion in case of low-quality shells for the Armed Forces

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 125282 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 114761 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 122790 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124220 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 154630 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107745 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152090 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104126 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113721 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117080 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 107557 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 136745 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 105603 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 113306 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111128 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 125355 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 154699 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152134 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181374 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 170835 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111062 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 113239 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 136688 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129386 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147015 views
Actual
Ex-Ministry of Defense official Liev receives new suspicion in case of low-quality shells for the Armed Forces

Ex-Ministry of Defense official Liev receives new suspicion in case of low-quality shells for the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26297 views

The former head of the Defense Ministry's Department and two heads of a state-owned enterprise were served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 193 million. They supplied the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 200 low-quality DShK machine guns that failed in combat.

The former head of a Defense Ministry department and two heads of a state-owned enterprise  are suspected of misappropriation and embezzlement of property, as well as obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General. 

According to UNN , it is the former head of the Department of Military Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Liev, who has previously been suspected of embezzling almost 1.5 billion hryvnias in a scheme involving officials of the Ministry of Defense and the heads of the Lviv Arsenal during the purchase of ammunition. 

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, the former head of a department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and two heads of a state-owned enterprise were served notices of suspicion of misappropriation and embezzlement of property, obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 2 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In addition, the heads of the state-owned enterprise were also served a notice of suspicion of forgery (part 2 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office, 

It is reported that in 2022, the Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed contracts with the state-owned enterprise for the supply of 400 DShK machine guns for a total of UAH 193 million.

However, the state-owned enterprise delivered only 200 large-caliber machine guns. All of them were without proper labeling and of poor quality, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

When used in combat conditions, these machine guns would malfunction and could cause significant damage to the military

- the OGP said in a statement. 

It is noted that because of this, the state suffered losses of 193 million UAH in damages.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is currently being decided.

Recall

In January 2024, Liiev and his accomplices were served with a notice of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 1.5 billion for the purchase of shells for the Armed Forces.

However, the High Anti-Corruption Court failed to impose a measure of restraint on him . The court ruled that the prosecutor did not have the authority to apply to the HACC with a request for a preventive measure.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising