EU leaders gather for a summit to resolve the issue of the €50 billion budget for Ukraine, Orban still not "defeated" - media

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 51466 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114432 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120250 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162485 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164089 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265414 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176455 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166758 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148565 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235980 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 75365 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 52895 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 88384 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 48530 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 28475 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265414 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235980 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221485 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246957 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233273 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114434 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 96354 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 99776 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116555 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117246 views
Actual
EU leaders gather for a summit to resolve the issue of the €50 billion budget for Ukraine, Orban still not "defeated" - media

EU leaders gather for a summit to resolve the issue of the €50 billion budget for Ukraine, Orban still not "defeated" - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25103 views

EU leaders are gathering for an emergency summit where they are expected to confront Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban over his refusal to authorize a new €50 billion aid package for Ukraine, with efforts to persuade Orban doubling in the last 24 hours but failing as Hungary has demanded an annual veto on the funding, The Guardian reports.

EU leaders are returning to Brussels for a second confrontation in two months with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban over his refusal to authorize a new €50 billion aid package for Ukraine. The latest attempt to "win" Orban on Wednesday at a meeting of EU ambassadors failed, The Guardian reports, UNN writes.

Details

The newspaper points out that there was a "mixture of frustration and anger" in the city when the leaders arrived for dinner on Wednesday night, the night before the emergency summit, and aides complained that "the Hungarian prime minister has failed to change his position since December, when he first blocked the funds.

"We are really at a crossroads," said one EU official.

Diplomats in Brussels emphasize that Ukraine will not be left without funding for military equipment and ammunition, as it comes through individual member states via the European Peace Fund. But they are concerned about the liquidity of the Ukrainian economy and the signal that a lack of unity would send to Putin, the newspaper writes.

"Efforts to persuade Orban to give in have doubled in the last 24 hours, with representatives of the other 26 EU states agreeing to insert a compromise clause in the draft text of the agreement demanded at the budget summit," the article says.

Hungary recently announced that it will lift its veto, but only if the budget is reviewed every year in the four-year funding period.

Orbán voices a demand for Hungary's participation in a joint EU decision on an aid package for Ukraine30.01.24, 12:50 • 28354 views

On Wednesday morning, the ambassadors of EU member states reportedly suggested holding an annual debate rather than voting on the funding program for Ukraine.

In the new draft text of the official agreement in question, the European Commission is said to commit to an annual review of the implementation of the financing program.

On this basis, "the European Council will hold an annual debate on the implementation of the program in order to provide guidance on the EU's approach," the draft text says.

"The latest attempt to 'win' Orban at a meeting of EU representatives on Wednesday failed. One source said that the Hungarian representative, who spoke first, told his colleagues that Hungary was "working intensively and constructively on a solution that would be acceptable to all within the MFF (EU's multi-annual budget - ed.

But, as indicated, the country's representative then demanded an annual review, accompanied by a "unanimous vote on funding," which, in the words of one diplomat, "in other words, would create an annual veto mechanism.

It was "a clear red line that almost all delegations talked about," the source said.

They insisted in response to Hungary that an annual review would be an "effective compromise," the newspaper notes.

Officials reportedly expressed surprise at Hungary's tough stance.

One senior official said: "We are really at a dead end. We will not know what he thinks until we are in the room.

Officials have developed a plan B, whereby the 26 member states would agree on money outside the EU budget. Raising the money, a mix of loans and public contributions, is thus more complicated, in some cases requiring parliamentary approval.

"It's not the end of the world, but it's a very difficult situation," the source said.

The publication also points out that at the summit on Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will raise the issue of providing ammunition.

EU will deliver only 52% of promised ammunition to Ukraine by March - Borrell31.01.24, 18:15 • 32961 view

The information on this was reportedly gathered after Germany pressed the EU External Action Service to try to collect reliable data on each member state's contribution. Diplomats confirmed that the survey was completed, but "some member states did not provide data.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
mark-rutteMark Rutte
hardianThe Guardian
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

Contact us about advertising