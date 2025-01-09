ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

EU advises airlines not to fly to Russian cities: Dangerous list

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27462 views

The European Aviation Safety Agency recommends avoiding flights in Russian airspace west of the 60th meridian. The warning applies to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The European Aviation Safety Agency has advised European companies not to fly to several Russian cities. The list includes Moscow and St. Petersburg, UNN reports with reference to EASA.

Details

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has published a new Conflict Zone Information Bulletin, which recommends that aviation operators avoid flying in the airspace of the Russian Federation west of the 60th meridian of east longitude at all altitudes and echelons. The list includes the following air areas:

  • Moscow;
    • Rostov-on-Don;
      • St. Petersburg;
        • Yekaterinburg;
          • Samara.

            This recommendation is related to Russia's ongoing illegal invasion of Ukraine and the potential risks to aviation safety in the region. EASA continues to closely monitor the situation to assess possible changes in the threat and risk level.

            EASA reminded that most of the incidents occurred in airspace not closed by the Russian Federation during drone attacks or activation of air defense systems.

            This creates a high risk for flights, as evidenced by the incident with Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243 on December 25, 2024. In terms of airspace management, the state concerned (Russia - ed.) has not demonstrated full qualifications to address the existing risks in the airspace by implementing an effective and proactive approach to airspace deconfliction

            - the agency noted.

            Aircraft operators are advised to follow this recommendation and avoid flying in the specified airspace until further notice.

            Recall

            As a reminder, on December 25, an Embraer 190 plane crashed at the airport of the Kazakh city of Akau , killing 38 people.

            Vita Zelenetska

