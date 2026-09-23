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Eriksen left “Wolfsburg” and hinted at ending his career after the match with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Christian Eriksen left "Wolfsburg" early, for which he did not play after losing consciousness in the match against Ukraine. The Dane wants to be with his family.

Eriksen left “Wolfsburg” and hinted at ending his career after the match with Ukraine

The 34-year-old Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen terminated his contract with German club "Wolfsburg," for which he did not play a single match after losing consciousness during a game against the Ukrainian national team in June, and hinted at the end of his career. This is stated in a statement by the German club, reports UNN.

Details

Christian Eriksen's spell with "VfL Wolfsburg" has come to an end. The record holder for appearances for the Denmark national team and the "Wolves" mutually agreed to terminate his contract early; it was originally set to run until June 30, 2027

 - the club said in a statement.

The club emphasized that Christian himself should decide what comes next for him.

We wanted to give him this freedom in this particular situation and have now agreed to his request to terminate the contract. Throughout his extraordinary career, he has already experienced and achieved a great deal. That makes it all the more impressive how approachable and modest we came to know him at "VfL." We would like to thank Christian and wish him and his family all the best

 - sporting director Dieter Hecking said.

Eriksen himself said: "For me, it is now important to be close to my family in Denmark. I am glad that we managed to find a solution together. My time at "Wolfsburg" was marked by many ups and downs."

It was a great pleasure for me to play for you, and I will remember this period fondly

- the Dane added.

Additional information

In June 2021, Christian Eriksen lost consciousness during a match against the Finland national team at Euro 2020.

Denmark's football team doctor Morten Boesen confirmed that Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest when he lost consciousness on the pitch in the match against Finland, and that "he was almost dead" before being resuscitated.

After recovering, Eriksen returned to football and joined German club "Wolfsburg" in 2026.

In June this year, in the 67th minute of the match between Ukraine and Denmark, Eriksen clutched his chest and then collapsed onto the pitch. As a result, the game was suspended for a long time. Fortunately, the player regained consciousness after receiving medical assistance, after which he was taken off the field by ambulance.

The Dane himself said that he felt well and had already begun his recovery.

However, it should be noted that after this incident, the Dane never played a single match for the German side.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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