Energy Ministry: Power system is balanced, due to shelling and hostilities there were power outages in 6 regions

Kyiv • UNN
Due to shelling and hostilities over the past day, there were power outages in 6 regions, but the power system is balanced, the Ministry of Energy reported, UNN writes.
Generation and consumption
"Currently, the power system remains balanced. However, daily hostile shelling of the energy infrastructure leads to damage that complicates the operation of the power system," the Ministry of Energy said.
Consequences of shelling
"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, consumers in Dnipro, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions were cut off from electricity supply," the Energy Ministry said and listed the locations:
In Zaporizhzhia region, a UAV attack on the substation's territory cut off power to equipment and household consumers. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.
In Poltava region, substations and household consumers lost power during the air raid. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.
In Sumy region, a fire broke out as a result of shelling of a substation, which cut off power to substations and household consumers. The fire was extinguished and power was restored.
In Cherkasy region, an overhead line was disconnected. The inspection revealed damage to the line and a UAV on the ground. Consumers were not disconnected.
Networks status
Khmelnytskyi region: substations and household consumers lost power for technological reasons. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.
Power outages
As of the morning, 532 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.
Over the past day, power companies restored power to 16,121 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.
Situation at ZNPP
"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.23 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.
Import
For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 6900 MWh with a capacity of 1287 MW.