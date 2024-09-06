Enemy drone destroyed at night in Khmelnytskyi region
Kyiv • UNN
During the night, one enemy unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down during an air raid in Khmelnytsky region. As of the morning, there were no reports of casualties or property damage.
One enemy drone was destroyed overnight in Khmelnytsky region, with no reports of casualties or property damage, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Friday, UNN reports.
Last night during an air raid our air defense forces destroyed 1 enemy UAV. As of the morning, there were no reports of injuries, deaths or damage to property
27 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with X-59 and X-31P missiles9/6/24, 8:19 AM • 24850 views