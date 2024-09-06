Enemy drone destroyed at night in Khmelnytskyi region

One enemy drone was destroyed overnight in Khmelnytsky region, with no reports of casualties or property damage, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Last night during an air raid our air defense forces destroyed 1 enemy UAV. As of the morning, there were no reports of injuries, deaths or damage to property - Tyurin wrote on Telegram.

