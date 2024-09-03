Enemy attacked Kyiv region with drones at night: no casualties, damaged high-rise building

On the night of September 3, the Russian army attacked Kyiv region with attack drones, with no hits or casualties. The falling debris caused a forest litter fire in two districts of the region, and a high-rise building was slightly damaged. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Last night, the enemy attacked the region again using attack drones. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed. We are grateful to our military for their reliable protection! There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, as a result of the falling wreckage of downed enemy targets, forest litter caught fire in two areas.

One of the residential high-rise buildings has minor damage to the roof.

At present, the operational groups continue to record the consequences of the enemy attack.



27 out of 35 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, 6 were lost, two flew to Russia and occupied territories of Donetsk region