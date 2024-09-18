Enemy advances near Stelmakhivka, Hrodivka and Ukrainka - Deep State
Kyiv • UNN
Deep State analysts have updated the map of combat operations at the front. The enemy has advanced near Stelmakhivka, in Hrodivka and Ukrainsk, and fighting continues in the area of Zhelaniy Pershyi.
Analysts have updated the map of combat actions at the frontline. The map of hostilities has been updated. This is reported by the analytical Telegram channel Deep State, according to UNN.
Details
In particular, the enemy advanced near Stelmakhivka, in Hrodivka and Ukrainske.
Fighting continues in the area of Zhelaniy First.
Defense forces control 3 more settlements in Kursk region - Deep State19.08.24, 00:43 • 34231 view