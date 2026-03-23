Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and the region
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency power outages have been introduced in the capital and Kyiv region. According to Ukrenergo's order, the usual schedules are currently not in effect.
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.
Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast: emergency shutdowns applied by order of Ukrenergo
The company reminded that schedules do not apply during emergency shutdowns.
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