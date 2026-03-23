Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and the region

There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert

Exclusive

Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?

Exclusive

De-escalation in the Middle East - will gasoline become cheaper in Ukraine?

Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President

Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to restrict military personnel's access to gambling

Exclusive

Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets

Exclusive

Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities

Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers

Benefits for large families in 2026 - what is provided by law and how to apply for them