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Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2132 views

Emergency power outages have been introduced in the capital and Kyiv region. According to Ukrenergo's order, the usual schedules are currently not in effect.

Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and the region

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast: emergency shutdowns applied by order of Ukrenergo

- the message says.

The company reminded that schedules do not apply during emergency shutdowns.

Sweden allocated another 56 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector16.03.26, 23:59 • 10835 views

Antonina Tumanova

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