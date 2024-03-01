Electricity consumption is higher than the previous day, but Ukraine provides emergency assistance to the Polish power system - Ukrenergo

"Ukrenergois providing emergency assistance to Poland's power system operator, as the surplus of electricity caused by an increase in power plant production in sunny weather persists. However, electricity consumption in Ukraine on March 1 is 3% higher than the corresponding figure for the previous day due to cloud cover in some regions, UNN reports .

On March 1, as of 09:30, electricity consumption was 3% higher than on Thursday, February 29. The reason for this is cloud cover in some regions, which hinders the operation of solar power plants. In particular, rooftop power plants produce less electricity, which encourages households to increase consumption from the grid. - the statement reads.

Nevertheless, the surplus of electricity is confirmed, and Ukrenergo, at the request of Poland, provides emergency assistance to the neighboring country's power system. From 10:00 to 12:00, at the request of the Polish transmission system operator PSE, Ukrenergo provides emergency electricity supply in the total amount of 400 MWh.

Regarding electricity production, the agency notes that there is enough electricity to supply all legal and household consumers, and no deficit in the power system is expected.

Exports are currently carried out throughout the day to Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova. The total volume is 9,389 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 566 MW in some hours.

Electricity is imported mainly in the evening from Slovakia, Poland, Moldova, and Romania. The total volume is 465 MWh, with a maximum capacity of 165 MW in some hours. Starting December 1, the technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine and Moldova is 1700 MW.

Grids of Ukrenergo and Oblenergo

Due to the fighting and other reasons, 377 settlements remain without electricity as of the morning. The shelling caused new damage to the power grids in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

There are also power outages in Kherson, Khmelnytsky, and Chernihiv regions for technical reasons, and repair work is underway.

Ukraine's power system operates under redundancy reliability conditions, which makes it possible to provide power to all consumers. The winter was managed to pass without significant power outages due to a number of factors, including the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and a large-scale repair campaign.