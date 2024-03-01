Electricity consumption is higher than the previous day, but Ukraine provides emergency assistance to the Polish power system - Ukrenergo

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 11400 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 31684 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30838 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 184856 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171025 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170151 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 217331 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248377 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154166 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371431 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 31684 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 184856 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151963 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171025 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161827 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3850 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16787 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17665 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22789 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30845 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Electricity consumption is higher than the previous day, but Ukraine provides emergency assistance to the Polish power system - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27205 views

Ukraine provides emergency assistance to the Polish power grid operator by supplying 400 MWh of electricity due to increased consumption in Ukraine due to cloud cover, which reduces solar energy output in some regions.

Electricity consumption is higher than the previous day, but Ukraine provides emergency assistance to the Polish power system - Ukrenergo

"Ukrenergois providing emergency assistance to Poland's power system operator, as the surplus of electricity caused by an increase in power plant production in sunny weather persists. However, electricity consumption in Ukraine on March 1 is 3% higher than the corresponding figure for the previous day due to cloud cover in some regions, UNN reports .

On March 1, as of 09:30, electricity consumption was 3% higher than on Thursday, February 29. The reason for this is cloud cover in some regions, which hinders the operation of solar power plants. In particular, rooftop power plants produce less electricity, which encourages households to increase consumption from the grid. 

- the statement reads.

Nevertheless, the surplus of electricity is confirmed, and Ukrenergo, at the request of Poland, provides emergency assistance to the neighboring country's power system. From 10:00 to 12:00, at the request of the Polish transmission system operator PSE, Ukrenergo provides emergency electricity supply in the total amount of 400 MWh.

Regarding electricity production, the agency notes that there is enough electricity to supply all legal and household consumers, and no deficit in the power system is expected.

Exports are currently carried out throughout the day to Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova. The total volume is 9,389 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 566 MW in some hours.

Electricity is imported mainly in the evening from Slovakia, Poland, Moldova, and Romania. The total volume is 465 MWh, with a maximum capacity of 165 MW in some hours. Starting December 1, the technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine and Moldova is 1700 MW.

Grids of Ukrenergo and Oblenergo

Due to the fighting and other reasons, 377 settlements remain without electricity as of the morning. The shelling caused new damage to the power grids in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

There are also power outages in Kherson, Khmelnytsky, and Chernihiv regions for technical reasons, and repair work is underway.

Ukraine again transfers surplus electricity to Poland thanks to sunny weatherand active solar power plants.

Ukraine's power system operates under redundancy reliability conditions, which makes it possible to provide power to all consumers. The winter was managed to pass without significant power outages due to a number of factors, including the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and a large-scale repair campaign.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy
Ukrenergo
Europe
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
Donetsk
Chernihiv
Khmelnytsky
Kherson
Kharkiv
Poland
