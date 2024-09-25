Electricity consumption is growing, today there are no schedules, due to shelling and hostilities there were power outages in 6 regions - energy officials

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is growing. There are no scheduled blackouts. Due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in 6 regions over the past day. This was reported on Wednesday by NPC "Ukrenergo" and the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

"No power outages are planned for today," the Energy Ministry said.

According to Ukrenergo, consumption has increased compared to the previous day. As of 9:30 a.m. today, September 25, its level was 2.3% higher than at the same time on the previous day, September 24.

The use of powerful equipment is advised to be postponed to daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00, in the evening there is still a need for economical consumption.

Import and export

Imports will be made throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 20,005 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1531 MW in some hours. There are no exports.

De-energization

"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions," the Energy Ministry said.

In Donetsk region, a substation and local industry were reportedly cut off from power as a result of hostilities.

According to Ukrenergo, 482 settlements are without power supply this morning due to the fighting and other reasons.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.36 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.