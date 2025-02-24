Electricity consumption is decreasing, but we should save - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is currently showing a downward trend, and the need for economical consumption remains, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Electricity consumption is showing a downward trend. Today, February 24, as of 6:00 a.m., its level was 2.3% lower than at the same time on the previous business day, Friday - the company said.

Yesterday, February 23, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was at the same level as the maximum of the previous Sunday, February 16.

Ukraine's power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repairs at power facilities are ongoing.

The need for economical consumption remains. Please do not turn on several powerful appliances at the same time between 15:00 and 20:00. The situation in the power system may change - Ukrenergo noted.

Utility tariffs will rise in Ukraine: when to expect it