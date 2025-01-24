Electricity consumption has stabilized at the seasonal level, it is better not to turn on powerful equipment during peak hours - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today has stabilized at a level that corresponds to seasonal indicators, people should save money and not turn on powerful appliances at the same time from 08:00 to 20:00, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Electricity consumption has stabilized at a level that is in line with seasonal indicators. Today, January 24, as of 9:30 a.m., it was the same as at the same time on the previous day, Thursday," the company said.

The daily maximum consumption on January 23 was in the morning - 1.4% lower than the previous day's maximum on Wednesday, January 22.

Ukraine's power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repairs at power facilities are ongoing.

"Today there is a need to conserve electricity. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances from 08:00 to 20:00. Do not turn on several devices at the same time during this period," Ukrenergo noted.

The situation in the power system may change, the company emphasized.