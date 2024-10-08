ukenru
Electricity consumption decreased due to weather changes, and there were power outages in 7 regions due to shelling and hostilities

Electricity consumption decreased due to weather changes, and there were power outages in 7 regions due to shelling and hostilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13841 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine decreased by 6.5%. 546 settlements are without power. Power companies restored power to 2564 consumers.

Electricity consumption has significantly decreased compared to the previous day. Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in 7 regions due to shelling and hostilities. Bad weather left 32 settlements in three regions without power. In Kharkiv region, one of the brigades came under fire. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy and NPC "Ukrenergo" on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ukrenergo, consumption has decreased. As of 9:30 a.m. today, October 8, it was 6.5% lower than on Monday. This was explained by changes in weather conditions and much more efficient operation of household solar power plants than yesterday. 

"The power system remains balanced. However, constant hostile attacks lead to damage that complicates its operation. We urge Ukrainians to continue to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours, especially during the evening load period from 17:00 to 22:00," the Ministry of Energy said.

"During the hours of maximum consumption, the power system remains under capacity. Therefore, it is better to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 16:00," Ukrenergo added. 

Consequences of shelling

According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past 24 hours, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

bad weather

As a result of adverse weather conditions, there are power outages in 26 settlements in Sumy region, 5 settlements in Dnipropetrovs'k region and one settlement in Cherkasy region. 

Networks status

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, an overhead line was disconnected for technological reasons, which led to a power outage at substations and household consumers. The power supply has been restored.  

De-energization

As of the morning, 546 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Over the past day, power engineers restored power to 2,564 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

According to the Ministry of Energy, as a result of hostile shelling, more than 9,000 subscribers in 7 regions were left without electricity; almost 3,000 consumers in 3 regions were without power due to bad weather.

Emergencies

Kharkiv region: one of the crews came under fire while carrying out repair work. There were no casualties.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.31 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 2,199 MWh with a capacity of 581 MW.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

